    Kansas State FootballDownload App

    Elijah Walker to Kansas State: Wildcats Land 4-Star JUCO Safety Prospect

    Scout.com
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Kansas State added another piece to its 2017 recruiting class Wednesday, as 4-star junior college safety Elijah Walker announced his commitment to the Wildcats. 

    Walker is the No. 9-ranked junior college prospect in the nation, according to Scout.com. He played junior college ball at Cerritos College in California.

     

    The 6'2", 195-pound safety did not even play football in high school until his senior year and had to attend Cerritos while getting his grades situation figured out.

    “I was forced to drop out my sophomore year due to family issues,” Walker said, per Greg Benjamin of Rivals. “Cabrillo was the only school that accepted me because they knew what I was going through. I had to take a lot of extra classes to graduate, but I made it.”

    Walker originally committed to Kansas State but backed out in January. He hinted at committing to a Big 12 school with a tweet Jan. 24:

    Walker is the 22nd player to commit to Kansas State, the first of four stars or higher. The Wildcats ranked 66th among 2017 classes at the time of his commitment, according to Scout.com. They will likely move up a bit once the rankings take Walker's commitment into account.

    As a junior college transfer, Walker is likely being closer to playing on Saturdays than most other recruits. His general limited experience playing organized football means he's a little raw, and he needs to add some weight to handle the rigors of playing safety at a Power Five conference school.

    But if he can catch up to teammates in the coming months, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on the field next season. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 