    Gronk Reveals Why He Goes Sleeveless…and Why He Won't Need to Anymore

    New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski leaves the field after being injured during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press
    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2017

    New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, in partnership with Tide, revealed in a video Monday why he's been going sleeveless all these years.

    The video features Gronkowski running his own cleaning business and Jeffrey Tamborof Arrested Development and Transparent fameas his customer. Gronk's solution to a soy sauce stain on Tambor's shirt is to remove the sleeves completely, much to the latter's dismay.

    "I don't want to reveal too much, but the good news is Tide is helping me find a better solution," Gronkowski said. "The bad news is it may not be very good for business at Gronk's Cleaners." 


    Gronkowski, who will miss Sunday's game, said the premise of the commercial came from his youth.

    "I would always wipe my mouth with my sleeve when I was a kid," Gronkowski said. "But I never wanted to do laundry to get the stain out. So I'd just cut off the sleeves. Easy."

    The partnership will include some sort of promotional effort on Super Bowl Sunday. Exactly what that entails remains to be seen, although Tide has promised to deliver "a better way."

    Whatever it is, the combination of Tambor and Gronk ensures it should be among the most memorable moments from a promotional perspective. Tambor is one of the most accomplished comedic actors of his era, while Gronk has never found a situation in which he can't have a good time.

