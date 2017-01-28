NXT TakeOver: San Antonio: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The NXT brand of World Wrestling Entertainment invaded San Antonio for its latest TakeOver special Saturday night, a show headlined by the titanic battle for supremacy between NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura and No. 1 contender, Bobby Roode.

Would the Era of Strong Style continue or would it be a glorious night for Roode in what was slated to be his first shot at championship glory under the WWE umbrella?

How would The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, fair as she defended her title against the unstable Nikki Cross and the devious duo of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a Fatal 4-Way match?

After capturing tag team gold in Toronto this past November, could DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa successfully retain against the overwhelming forces of nature that are The Authors of Pain?

Those three championship bouts headlined another entertaining night of action on WWE Network.

Find out how each match graded out and how they may affect the brand going forward with this exclusive recap of the January 29 show.