MLB Free Agency 2017: Updated Team-by-Team Offseason Report Cards

1 of 31

A reunion with Mark Trumbo at a reasonable price has improved the Baltimore Orioles outlook. G Fiume/Getty Images

We're coming down the homestretch of another long MLB offseason, with pitchers and catchers set to begin reporting to sunny Arizona or Florida in a matter of weeks.

The offseason market isn't closed just yet, though.

Mike Napoli, Matt Wieters, Chris Carter, Pedro Alvarez, Chase Utley and Chris Coghlan headline the top hitters still looking for a new home; Jason Hammel, Travis Wood, Doug Fister and Colby Lewis are all available starting pitching options and Joe Blanton, Sergio Romo, Jerry Blevins, Boone Logan, Joe Smith and Fernando Salas should all be able to find their way into an MLB bullpen.



Where those remaining free agents wind up landing can still change the complexion of the offseason heading into spring training.

For now, though, we can get a pretty good gauge on how all 30 MLB teams' offseason activity looks and whether they've come away a better team after a busy winter.

With that in mind, what follows is an offseason report card for each team.

The following factors went into grading each club's offseason:

Talent Lost vs. Talent Gained: The easiest place to start is to simply look at the cumulative effect of the players added this offseason compared to the players lost.

Payroll Factors: For some teams, it's not simply a matter of re-signing their top talent and filling roster holes with big signings. It's often about minimizing their losses and filling holes by signing cheaper replacements.

Prospect Talent Added: Rebuilding is an inevitable part of the game, and for teams not in a position to contend in 2017, improving the farm system becomes the No. 1 priority. So, did a team get the most out of the assets it moved?

Remaining Needs: A simple question of how well each team addressed its areas of need this offseason.

Note: The number in parentheses following each prospect addition reflects where the player currently ranks among the organization's top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com's Prospect Watch.