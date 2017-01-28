WR Recruit James Robinson Arrested for Drug Possession During Ohio State Visit

Photo credit: Scout.com.

Highly touted wide receiver recruit James Robinson was arrested on Jan. 21 in Columbus, Ohio, during his official visit to Ohio State.

According to Stephen Pianovich of Landof10.com, Franklin County Court records show that Robinson was charged with one count of marijuana possession.

Per Scout.com, Robinson is a 4-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida, who ranks as the No. 270 overall player, No. 38 wideout and No. 5 receiver from the state of Florida.

According to Jeremy Birmingham of Land of 10, OSU is no longer considering Robinson.

Scout still lists Ohio State as one of the top options, however, along with Florida, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Lakeland wide receivers coach Will Bahler offered a glowing endorsement of Robinson from an on-field perspective in December as part of the Under Armour All-American Game, per Zach Abolverdi of SEC Country: "He's the most competitive kid I've ever coached. When James wants to go, there's no one in the country that can stop him. Being out here against the best in the country, It makes him want to go harder and prove himself. In high school, you don't see that level of competition."

Robinson is a physical specimen at 6'3" and 190 pounds, which has contributed to the amount of top-flight schools showing interest in him.

Per USA Today, he is expected to announce his college decision Wednesday as part of national signing day.