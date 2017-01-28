Carmelo Anthony Discusses Trade Rumors, Being Booed by Knicks Fans

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony admitted following Friday's victory over the Charlotte Hornets a player must be "cut from a different cloth" in order to survive while playing for a storied franchise in the United States' largest media market.

Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN passed along comments about the endless drama from the 32-year-old forward, who's been the focus of intense trade speculation in recent days and got booed by fans inside Madison Square Garden on Friday after he put up 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 110-107 victory.

"You've got to deal with that, even though I try not to read it, and everywhere you go, even if you don't hear about it, somebody is telling you about it, somebody is saying something," Anthony said. "It can be mentally draining, mentally fatiguing."

The Syracuse product joined the Knicks in 2011 after spending the first eight years of his career with the Denver Nuggets. While he's won a scoring title and been an All-Star Game stalwart during his tenure, the team hasn't enjoyed much overall success. That leads to a lot of outside noise.

"You've got to be cut from a different cloth to take this day in and day out and to deal with this all day long every day," Anthony said. "You've got to take the good with the bad. I don't know how I do it, but I do it."

He's been linked to numerous teams in the rumor mill as of late with the Feb. 23 trade deadline now less than a month away.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical listed the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers among the teams New York has reached out to about a potential deal. The report pointed out Knicks president Phil Jackson is "determined" to move the team's leading scorer.

Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio noted the Oklahoma City Thunder are also interested.

Exactly how the situation will play out remains very much up in the air, though. Anthony possesses a full no-trade clause in his contract, which means he's in control of his own fate, even though it sure sounds like the Knicks are exploring every avenue to find a trade partner.

A lot could depend on how motivated the three-time Olympic gold medalist is to remove himself from his current "mentally draining" surroundings.