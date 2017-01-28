Tom Brady's Father Comments on Roger Goodell's Handling of Deflategate

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The NFL's Deflategate scandal is more than two years old, but Tom Brady Sr. isn't ready to make it a thing of the past just yet.

Speaking to KRON 4 News on Friday, the father of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady explained he had trouble watching his son get disciplined from afar.

When it happens to your son, it's a whole different context. Or your daughter or any one of your kids and I think any parent kind of understands that. They'd rather take the slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it. For what the league did to him (Tom Brady) and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I'm concerned.

Brady Sr. had more harsh words for the commissioner after his son was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season:

He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That's what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.

Frustrated as Brady's father may be, the suspension is a thing of the past.

The Patriots were able to overcome Brady's absence, as they started the season 3-1, and they finished the season 11-1 with the four-time Super Bowl champion under center.

Now Brady has a chance to hoist his fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, and he could come face-to-face with Goodell on the postgame podium should the Patriots emerge victorious in Houston.

And while Goodell told Colin Cowherd on The Herd that "it would be an honor" to present Brady with the Super Bowl hardware, it's unclear if New England's signal-caller would reciprocate those feelings.