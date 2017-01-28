WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Best Finish for Each Match on the Card

1 of 9

Who will walk out of Royal Rumble 2017 as the WWE champion? Credit: WWE.com

WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is always among the most exciting events of the year, and 2017's installment is bound to be no different with what is on tap.

Of course, the 30-man Royal Rumble match is usually the event's biggest draw. While that will be the case with the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday as well, the rest of the card also looks promising. Rivalries will reach their breaking point, championships will be fought for, and twists and turns are virtually guaranteed.

Among the marquee matches set to take place is Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, where Chris Jericho will be hanging high above the ring in a shark cage. Meanwhile, John Cena will vie for his 16th WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

Even on the undercard, there will be several matches that could be compelling, including Rich Swann vs. Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Additionally, Charlotte Flair and Bayley will rekindle their rivalry over the Raw Women's Championship.

Here, we will look at the best possible finish to each match on the card to ensure the event lives up to the fans' lofty expectations.