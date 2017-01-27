Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Paulo Dybala, Eliaquim Mangala

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Juventus star and reported Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid target Paulo Dybala is said to have agreed to a new contract with the Bianconeri. Meanwhile, Valencia might be unable to trigger Eliaquim Mangala's option once his loan expires.

A number of top clubs are reportedly interested in the services of Dybala, with El Confidencial linking the two giants of Spanish football and the two rivals from Manchester with the Argentinian (h/t Daily Star's Colin Harvey).

But according to Edo Dalmonte of Calciomercato, the former Palermo man has agreed to a new contract with Juventus, where he's set to earn €7.5 million per year, along with bonuses. Several other Italian outlets are reporting the same.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of the bright young stars of the sport and frequently draws comparisons to compatriot Lionel Messi.

Even team-mate Gonzalo Higuain sees the resemblance, per Squawka News:

La Joya has been a smash hit since moving to Turin, slotting in almost seamlessly. He's struggled with injuries a bit this season but has once again been scoring freely since returning to the pitch.

Capable of playing as a support striker, main striker, in a wide role or even in midfield if needed, Dybala does most of his damage with his clever movement and great technique. He's already among the best dribblers in the world thanks to his remarkable vision and finishing ability.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

It's easy to see why top clubs are interested in the forward and why Juventus are keen to keep hold of him. Dybala is the team's brightest young star, and keeping him in Turin for the foreseeable future is of vital importance.

Italian clubs don't usually use release clauses, and there has been no mention of such a clause in Dybala's contract, so in all likelihood, clubs will have to pay a world-record fee to land his services if he does decide to leave at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, Sport (h/t Sport Witness) reported Valencia may be unable to pay the €18 million fee that was agreed for the club to keep Mangala on a permanent deal, meaning the defender is likely to return to the Etihad Stadium once his loan comes to an end.

Mangala has been in solid form for Los Che, and the club were expected to trigger their option, but issues with financial fair play mean that's unlikely to happen.

The 25-year-old doesn't appear to have a future at the Etihad Stadium, so if he were to return, manager Pep Guardiola would have to find a new home for Mangala. That shouldn't be too difficult, given his solid play this season and tremendous upside.

Alternatively, Guardiola could opt to give Mangala another chance at City―defensive depth has been an issue this season, and if the former Porto man has finally turned the corner, his return could be a boost for the squad.