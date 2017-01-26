Larry Sanders: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation Surrounding Free-Agent C

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Nearly two years after walking away from basketball, Larry Sanders is ready for an NBA return. The former Milwaukee Bucks center announced his intention to return to the sport Thursday:

Sanders Says He's Ready for NBA Return

Thursday, Jan. 26

The 28-year-old, who was suffering from anxiety and depression, left the Bucks midway through the 2014-15 season. Sanders was also facing his second suspension for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy after testing positive for marijuana.

"I love basketball, and if I get to a point where I feel I'm capable of playing basketball again, I will," Sanders wrote in a Players' Tribune article Feb. 25, 2015. "I’ve had to make the difficult decision to follow my intuition, and allow myself the space and time to explore my true purpose in life."

In an accompanying video for the Players' Tribune, Sanders also said he had checked himself into the hospital at one point to deal with his mental health issues. He said marijuana use came later as a coping mechanism.

"Cannabis came later on in my life," he said. "It was, for me, used medically for some of the symptoms that I was having due to a lot of stress and pressure I was under given my work."

A 2010 first-round pick, Sanders averaged 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in parts of five NBA seasons. He peaked in 2012-13, setting career highs with 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest. The Bucks signed Sanders to a four-year, $44 million extension the following August, and he looked like a potential Defensive Player of the Year.

He played only 50 more NBA games before walking away from the sport, however. Injuries limited Sanders to 23 games in 2013-14, and he played in 27 games before leaving the following season. Both campaigns saw his numbers take a noticeable dip, particularly in minutes played.

Sanders nonetheless told Mike Piellucci of Vice Sports last year that the idea of playing defense still excites him: "You want to see me create? Watch me play defense. Because I'm thrilled by it. I love playing defense, I love watching how guys move and who's on the cut. I love anticipating blocks. I love contesting shots, altering shots. I love it. I love guarding somebody. I hate if someone scores on me—I hate that! I'm driven by it, man. It fuels me."

A hot commodity at the top of the verticality boom, Sanders would be walking into a vastly different NBA than the one he left. The league has never been more three-happy, and teams have limited use for rim-runners with few offensive skills. Sanders' athleticism will likely attract teams, as will his rim protection, but fit will be key if he hopes to revive his NBA career.