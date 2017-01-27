WWE Royal Rumble 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

12 of 12

Q: Per OddsShark.com (as of Tuesday, Jan. 24), Goldberg, The Undertaker and Randy Orton are the three favorites to win the Royal Rumble.* Who are you taking: The Favorites or The Field?

AM: I have no idea how Randy Orton is in that mix, but I do agree with The Undertaker being one of the top favorites. I would simply replace Goldberg and Orton with Strowman and Jericho to round out the most likely candidates to take home the victory.

Match Prediction: For the second time in his career, The Undertaker wins a San Antonio Royal Rumble

RD: The favorites by a smidge. Undertaker is a safe bet. And with the recent trend of repeat winners, Orton is a strong possibility to emerge as the last man standing.

Match Prediction: Undertaker wins, setting up a WrestleMania showdown with John Cena

JM: I'm going Field, mainly because I believe either Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe will win the Rumble match. If John Cena does defeat AJ Styles, a Cena-Samoa Joe feud would be wonderful. Should Roman Reigns claim the WWE Universal Championship, Strowman vs. Reigns would be a match only Vince McMahon could love—and one he'd book, too.

Match Prediction: Samoa Joe wins the Rumble

CM: The Field. Orton is too busy with The Wyatt Family, Taker doesn’t need the win and Goldberg will probably be facing Lesnar again. I think this year will see someone unexpected get the win.

Match Prediction: I am going to list three possibilities because I couldn’t narrow it down to one. Sami Zayn (longshot), The Miz (my personal favorite) or Braun Strowman (I don’t want him to win but think he might)

KB: I’m taking The Field, because I honestly cannot see any of those three winning. Goldberg and Lesnar are fighting again at WrestleMania. Orton is embroiled in a story with Bray Wyatt. The Undertaker could win, but it would be the continuation of a bad trend of part-timers winning the event they already won once before.

Match Prediction: Finn Balor makes his return and books a date with KO at Mania

EB: The favorites, if only because Randy Orton is curiously hanging around the top of the odds list. While Goldberg and Undertaker have had their stays at the top of the field, Orton has consistently been there, just hanging out, almost daring gamblers to take a shot on The Viper to win it all. Add to it a compelling storyline in which Orton is seemingly tearing The Wyatt Family apart from the inside, not to mention rumors, per WrestleZone.com, that he and Wyatt could wage war for the title, and you have every reason to believe that the third-generation star could be in line for his second Rumble victory.

Match Prediction: Randy Orton

KW: The field. I'm hoping that WWE has it in them to step confidently into the New Era and give a landmark win to someone who could really use it.

Match Prediction: Finn Balor. A PWInsider.com report indicates that he may be cleared to compete this week (h/t WrestleZone). And if he is cleared, he'll be the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing.

*Moderator note: Following the submission deadline, OddsShark released new betting odds. As of Wednesday, January 25, Goldberg, Orton and Braun Strowman were the posted favorites to win the Rumble match. Undertaker slipped into the "field"