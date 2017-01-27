WWE Royal Rumble 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis
It's time for the WWE Royal Rumble 2017, and the company is pulling out all the stops in what many are considering one of the most star-studded Rumble matches in recent memory.
Superstars from the past will go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the industry today, and there's a legitimate case to be made for nearly a dozen entrants to walk out of the Rumble match as one-half of the headline act at WrestleMania 33.
Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are surely the draws, bringing big time name recognition to the event. Longtime stalwarts Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Chris Jericho will try and once again climb to the top of the industry, while newcomers Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn will attempt to prove that they belong among the top performers in WWE.
It's an interesting dynamic, one that B/R's own Ryan Dilbert noted earlier this week: "WWE is smart to use Goldberg, Lesnar and Undertaker's star power, but it can't forget to make the Royal Rumble a launch pad for its current workhorses, as well."
Add to that two main event-level championship matches for the WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship and a host of intriguing midcard bouts, and you get the feeling that WWE has stacked the Royal Rumble pay-per-view so much that it will be difficult to top for the remainder of 2017.
So who will walk out of The Alamodome in San Antonio as champion, and who will stake their claim as the main eventer at WrestleMania 33? Bleacher Report's team of experts is here to tackle all the tough questions for the 2017 Royal Rumble and tell you who they think will be victorious.
Let's meet the team.
B/R Expert Panel Lineup
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax (Kickoff Match)
Q: True or False: Nia Jax will win the Raw Women’s Championship by the end of 2017.
Anthony Mango (AM): True. Here's hoping she improves to the point where this is justified rather than just being a mandate handed down from WWE's creative team without her having the necessary skills to back it up. Right now, she's far from ready, but anybody can get better over time.
Match Prediction: Nia Jax wins so she can remain looking strong
Ryan Dilbert (RD): False. Bayley, Banks and Charlotte Flair will dominate the women's title scene. There won't be enough reigns to go around for the powerhouse right now.
Match Prediction: Jax wins, re-injuring Banks in the process
James Moffat (JM): True, but it's likely to happen late in 2017. I don't see WWE taking Charlotte Flair or Bayley too far away from the title scene for the foreseeable future. That means Flair vs. Bayley will be a long program, while Nia bides her time until the final quarter of the year, maybe Survivor Series.
Match Prediction: Nia Jax continues to dominate.
Chris Mueller (CM): True. She might not be the best on the mic, but WWE wants to position her as a dominant force. Even if she only holds it for a few weeks, we will see her with the title by the end of the summer.
Match Prediction: Nia Jax
Kevin Berge (KB): True. It is unlikely that Raw will stick with just its three top women the whole year with Jax absolutely next in line for the title after Bayley. She also has proven chemistry with Bayley and will likely work well with Banks. If Jax is meant to be an unstoppable force in the division, she needs to win the championship. By doing so, she could legitimize her dominance and make for a compelling obstacle for the other women to overcome.
Match Prediction: Jax wins when Banks’ injuries slow her down too much
Erik Beaston (EB): True. Nia has benefited from strong booking to this point and WWE Creative appears hell bent on positioning her as one of the elite stars of the Raw women’s division. Her interactions with Sasha Banks, Bayley and Charlotte have already elevated her star, while a dominant victory over any of them should provide the credibility needed to convince fans she belongs. That win could come as soon as Sunday night.
Match Prediction: Nia Jax
Kevin Wong (KW): True. It's only a matter of time. Obviously, Bayley will be winning the championship from Charlotte, probably at WrestleMania. But after that, it's fair game for anyone. The only problem with this kickoff match is that the roles ought to be reversed. Sasha Banks is a natural heel. And Nia Jax is a natural babyface. She's got a likable charisma that ought to be better showcased.
Match Prediction: Nia Jax. Banks has an excuse to lose (her knee), so she's protected. And Jax needs a strong win. Victories over enhancement talent and Alicia Fox isn't going to cut it anymore.
Cesaro-Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows-Karl Anderson (Raw Tag Team Championship)
Q: With The New Day out of the picture and the current tag champions seemingly splintered, is it finally time to give The Club a run with the tag titles?
AM: If WWE doesn't pull the trigger now, we should give up on The Club. Gallows and Anderson have lost all momentum since being torn away from AJ Styles and being booked consistently to fall short of any worthwhile task. The titles could help legitimize them and bring them back to proper form, but if they lose again, nobody will believe in their future anymore.
Match Prediction: Gallows and Anderson should be victorious
RD: The Club needs good booking, strong rivals and sustained momentum more than it needs championship gold. Crowning the duo at this point wouldn't have the impact WWE will be looking for. There's plenty to explore with Sheamus and Cesaro as champs, too.
Match Prediction: Cesaro and Sheamus retain.
JM: If WWE ever considered The Club for a potential championship run, now would be the time to do it. Giving the belts to Anderson and Gallows would allow for a two-month window for the duo to prove itself before making a larger decision: Whether a new tag team is crowned champion at WrestleMania 33 (Enzo Amore and Big Cass, anyone?) or if the tag team that ruled Japan can do the same in WWE.
Match Prediction: Gallows and Anderson win, becoming new Raw tag team champions.
CM: Yes! A thousand times yes. Gallows and Anderson have been poorly used since AJ Styles was drafted away from them to SmackDown. I love Cesaro and Sheamus, but it would be nice to see The Club get the attention they deserve.
Match Prediction: The Club wins the titles
KB: Absolutely, though I’m not sure WWE feels the same way. Cesaro and Sheamus are a great pairing, but they are not the cohesive unit that Gallows and Anderson are. The heavyweights of The Club are fantastic performers who have only seemed to grow better working the WWE style lately. With all their losses lately though, I doubt WWE wants them as champions any time soon.
Match Prediction: Cesaro and Sheamus win with underhanded tactics
EB: It is...just not yet. Sheamus and Cesaro are finally gelling as a team, and the result has been some solid tag team action, including matches against Gallows and Anderson. Cutting them off at the knees without any clear option for The Celtic Warrior and Swiss Superman beyond Sunday’s show would be detrimental to them and unravel months of Creative. Anderson and Gallows should certainly wear the titles. Just build them a bit more, protect them a hell of a lot more and execute the title switch when heat is at its max.
Match Prediction: Sheamus and Cesaro
KW: The Club ought to clinch the belts at some point. But this feud has been completely rushed, and The Club has not been built as a legitimate threat to a team that includes a former world champion.
Match Prediction: Cesaro and Sheamus. They just won the belts, and with the roster as packed as it is, WWE probably doesn't have long-term plans for the two of them going into WrestleMania season. Why upset the status quo? Expect them to hold the titles for a least a couple of months.
Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Mickie James, Alexa Bliss and Natalya
Q: Who do you see as the next legitimate challenger to Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown LIVE Women’s Championship?
AM: That title is going to revolve around Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella for quite some time. Naomi and Natalya are stepping stones to get to that point, so since Becky has already had her shot, the next in line is most likely Nikki Bella.
Match Prediction: Since this match doesn't matter as nothing is on the line, either team has the same chance to win, but Mickie James should give her side a slight edge.
RD: Naomi will be a stopgap challenger, but ultimately James will step into that role. The inexperienced Bliss would be best served facing a veteran like James. And there's a ready-made story of an alliance gone wrong to tell there.
Match Prediction: Match ends in a no-contest. The chaos will lead to the women battling in the Elimination Chamber at the February PPV.
JM: Honestly, I don't think the next legitimate challenger is on the roster. The SmackDown Women's Championship may move between Bliss, James, Lynch and others, but the next heir apparent is likely plying her trade in NXT. Whenever Asuka moves up to the main roster, it's likely that SmackDown will be her home, and she will almost immediately thrust into the title picture.
Match Prediction: The faces win, settling up a multi-woman match at next month's pay-per-view, potentially inside the Elimination Chamber.
CM: Naomi is clearly being positioned as a future challenger, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Mickie James was given a title reign right away so she can put someone else over when she loses it to them.
Match Prediction: James, Bliss and Natalya
KB: Naomi will be the next wrestler that Bliss faces, as soon as Fastlane, with Lynch distracted by her rivalry against Mickie. This was basically confirmed this week on SmackDown when Bliss went out of her way to mock Naomi who does hold a pay-per-view victory over Bliss. The two should make for a good pairing though one that might be outshined by the other two women’s rivalries.
Match Prediction: Mickie, Bliss and Natalya win as Mickie gets her first pinfall in WWE since returning.
EB: Based on the January 24 episode of SmackDown, it looks as though WWE Creative has opted to push Naomi into that role. She will need significant victories to convince fans that she is not a placeholder for Becky Lynch or Nikki Bella, who is really the next credible and legitimate threat to Bliss’ title.
Match Prediction: Mickie James, Alexa Bliss and Natalya
KW: It's going to be Naomi. That new, glowing entrance is a good indication, and Naomi cut a promo on Tuesday that foreshadows an upcoming rivalry with Bliss. It's about time.
Match Prediction: James, Bliss and Natalya. James will solidify her WWE return with a team win. It won't be clean, but for the three of them, that won't matter.
Rich Swann vs. Neville (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
Q: With interest in the cruiserweights apparently waning (low attendance figures and poor ratings for 205 Live, according to PWMania.com), can anything save the division at this point?
AM: Moving the time slot to before SmackDown and allowing the division's performers to go all-out like they did in the Cruiserweight Classic are the two biggest improvements that can be made. Right now, after SmackDown is done, the energy dies down and they aren't allowed to wrestle a style that can boost it back up again. Having some bigger names involved wouldn't hurt, either.
Match Prediction: Neville becomes the new champion
RD: The cruiserweight division needs more big moments and more developed characters. It's going to take a long time to establish it, though, so patience from the higher-ups is required along the way. Adding Akira Tozawa will be a huge boost, as well.
Match Prediction: Swann retains in a back-and-forth affair
JM: Not much, but don't blame the participants. TJ Perkins, the division's first champ, was set up to fail by not being groomed long enough before being thrust into the spotlight. Rich Swann, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar and the rest of the cruiserweights have been throttled with terrible stories and little direction. It seems Sunday is WWE's chance to reset the division. Whether it will work with a big-name Superstar leading the charge.
Match Prediction: Neville officially becomes King of the Cruiserweights, winning the championship
CM: Absolutely. WWE needs to stop treating it like a separate thing from the rest of the roster. While nobody over 205 pounds will fight for the title, it doesn’t mean cruiserweights not currently chasing the title can’t have feuds with the rest of the roster.
Match Prediction: Neville wins the title
KB: What the cruiserweights need is to be properly represented. Right now, they feel completely useless on Raw, which is where they will be more viewed week to week. Instead of 205 Live, why not just give an hour of Raw’s overlong three to the cruiserweights? The cruiserweights have come into their own as characters lately, but they are being poorly showcased.
Match Prediction: Neville wins the match and championship by overpowering Swann
EB: WWE ruined the division right out of the gate by failing to create compelling characters. Instead, it rolled out a roster of one-dimensional personas and expected fans to buy into the division simply because, “shucks, they’re good rasslers.” That is not a recipe for success in today’s WWE. Fans need a reason to care, and unfortunately, the company did not give them that.
Match Prediction: Neville
KW: No. Stick a fork in it. Ironically, despite being three hours long, Raw doesn't have enough time to cover the cruiserweights, the women and the tag teams with equal vigor. The cruiserweight matches have replaced the old divas matches as the unofficial bathroom break of the show.
Match Prediction: Rich Swann
Charlotte vs. Bayley (Raw Women’s Championship)
Q: Do you really think Bayley is ready for prime time as a legitimate championship contender?
AM: Bayley could have won the championship on her first night on the Raw roster and still been able to pull off a decent run as champion. She's been one of the best performers the women's division has ever had, and her popularity never falters nor does her passion, so she's exactly what WWE should be looking to build around. Sadly, she won't win the title at this event and will have to wait until WrestleMania.
Match Prediction: Emmalina interferes to cost Bayley the match
RD: From a performer standpoint, she is in my book. But from a storyline perspective, WWE should be patient and build her up over time before crowning her. She was the heart of NXT and could be the same for the Raw women's division but not if WWE hurries her narrative along.
Match Prediction: Flair cheats to win
JM: No. If the past few months have proven anything, it's that Bayley needs more depth in her character if she's to lead the division. There's no doubt WWE is setting Bayley up to be the women's division's Daniel Bryan-esque figure, but Bryan had toiled for years, both in the indies and within WWE, before getting his shot. Bayley has been on the main roster for six months. She's still happy-go-lucky Bayley and very little else. That's not a bad thing; it's just not enough to carry a division.
Match Prediction: Charlotte prevails
CM: I do, but I don’t think Charlotte should lose the title so soon after winning it back. Being a four-time champion is great, but it would have been even better had those reigns been longer. I could see Bayley winning at WrestleMania to give her a big moment.
Match Prediction: Charlotte retains
KB: Absolutely, Bayley has proven herself as a prime time performer. The only problem holding her back isn’t her own readiness but storytelling that has failed to build her up naturally as happened in NXT. Bayley needs to be seen as the ultimate underdog who should not be able to match up to the premiere athletes. Instead, she has already beaten Charlotte multiple times, ruining the suspense of the match on Sunday.
Match Prediction: Charlotte uses every trick in the book to steal the victory
EB: Bayley is ready, yes. She has been ready since her last six months in NXT. The problem has been WWE Creative’s use of her to this point, which has been inconsistent, at best. She needs to continue building that main roster fan base. The best way to do that is by rediscovering her consummate underdog, which will be much easier if she loses Sunday night.
Match Prediction: Charlotte
KW: No, but that's never stopped WWE from pushing their narratives, come hell or high water. Bayley has exposed herself as one-note in her delivery and recent promos. And if she keeps up the "little girl" narrative without switching it up from now until Mania, it's going to get stale in a hurry. She also needs to lose more before winning; the reason her NXT Takeover win in Brooklyn was so cathartic was because she was underestimated for so long.
Match Prediction: Charlotte. The title won't change until Mania.
AJ Styles vs. John Cena (WWE Championship)
Q: True or False: John Cena will break Ric Flair’s record for most championship reigns by the end of 2017.
AM: False, as I think he'll tie Ric Flair, but he won't break the record. For that, he would have to get two more world title reigns and to have Cena win, lose and win again is probably not going to happen. Come the end of 2018, though, I think he most likely will break that record.
Match Prediction: AJ Styles retains the title with some help from Samoa Joe
RD: True. Betting against Cena when it comes to winning gold isn't wise. WWE loves to crown him time and time again. And now it has the story of Cena surpassing Flair to tell.
Match Prediction: Cena wins a thriller
JM: False. Cena will surely tie the record in 2017, but there are now so many Superstars on SmackDown who can legitimately be in the main event that a second title reign this calendar year seems unlikely. With interests and commitments outside the squared circle continuing to fill his calendar, Cena will likely wait until 2018 to break Ric Flair's record for most championship reigns.
Match Prediction: AJ Styles retains
CM: Yes. I have been saying this for a long time. Not only will he tie Flair with 16 reigns, but he will surpass him with No. 17 sooner than people think.
Match Prediction: AJ Styles retains
KB: False, it seems destined to happen, but Cena will only become champion again soon if he feels ready to take on a full schedule with WWE as champion. With more entertainment deals coming his way at all times, Cena would likely feel uncomfortable carrying the top championship for the brand while not being able to regularly defend it.
Match Prediction: Styles retains once more, causing Cena to go into a mental tailspin
EB: False, but he will tie it. Cena will win No. 16 sometime this year, if only because Vince McMahon will not be able to resist the urge to put the title on him in time for the latest movie premiere or press gauntlet, just so his world title can be seen on Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood. He will etch his name alongside Flair’s, but the record-breaker will wait until 2018.
Match Prediction: AJ Styles
KW: Yes, but it will be almost purely ceremonial, the way the Rock was champion several years ago. The days of Cena as a full-time, all-out WWE champion are done. It's more about the record than anything else.
Match Prediction: AJ Styles, but it won't be clean
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Championship)
Q: We know how WWE feels about Roman Reigns, but do you think the company has enough faith in Kevin Owens right now to put him in the main event of WrestleMania?
AM: I sincerely hope so. The story between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens is significantly more interesting than anything Roman Reigns could be booked for, so that feud should be the priority with the Universal Championship on the line. Reigns can still face whomever they want to put him up against, but it can be without that particular title on the line.
Match Prediction: Unfortunately, I think Reigns is going to win this title either here or at Fastlane.
RD: Unfortunately not. He's a tremendous talent, but how WWE has booked him as champion suggests it's not all in with him. He's 2012 CM Punk all over again.
Match Prediction: Reigns wins. Chris Jericho costs his best friend the title, setting up the implosion of Jeri-Ko.
JM: Nope, and it's not even close. Owens isn't even the center of storylines as WWE's universal champion. That honor goes to Roman Reigns, his challenger on Sunday, and even his sidekick, Chris Jericho. Owens may be the best worker in WWE after factoring in his mic skills, his in-ring aptitude and his character, but WWE doesn't treat him like the star he is, even if he's wearing the gold.
Match Prediction: #RomanWinsLOL
CM: Yes, but not in a singles match. If KO is still the universal champion come WrestleMania, WWE will likely put him in a multi-person match to add more star power.
Match Prediction: Kevin Owens retains
KB: While WWE certainly would have less faith in KO than Reigns, who has already proven himself for the most part in that role, WWE has shown nothing but faith in Owens so far as champion, keeping him champion over Reigns and Rollins for over 150 days. Few wrestlers have put on better matches since debuting, and he should only step up his game on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Match Prediction: Owens overcomes Reigns, perhaps with unexpected aid from Braun Strowman
EB: Not even a little. Owens, despite being the champion, is not even the lead heel on his own show. That status belongs to Chris Jericho, who has completely reinvented himself and become a bigger star than Owens has been allowed to be. Poor booking, including the complete lack of a credible victory that legitimized his title reign, has dogged him and best represents management’s faith in him.
Match Prediction: Roman Reigns
KW: No, and it was never the plan. He's losing the belt this Sunday, and he's going to be fighting Chris Jericho at Mania when this bromance finally ends.
Match Prediction: Reigns
Royal Rumble Match Question #1
Q: Is there any reason to believe that either Goldberg or Brock Lesnar will win the Rumble match?
AM: If you step back, take yourself out of the equation as an analyst like we are, and try to enjoy things at face value, then you absolutely should buy into either of them as a potential winner. They're two of the biggest guys with the most credible backgrounds to them, so of course they have a good chance! Just because they won't win doesn't mean they aren't heading into the match as top contenders.
RD: It's highly unlikely WWE heads in either direction. The two rivals are on a collision course and will probably eliminate each other to set up a rematch at WrestleMania. They will be too focused on bad blood to chase after championships.
JM: Nope. These two are facing one another at WrestleMania. Not setting up that match would require WWE to try and fit one or both into non-title storylines, a scenario that played out last year between Lesnar and Dean Ambrose and led to a terrible No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania.
CM: Considering Vince McMahon is known to change his mind at a moment’s notice, it’s definitely possible for either of them to win the whole thing. However, it’s more likely they will eliminate each other to set up another singles match for Mania.
KB: If WWE has decided not to go with Goldberg vs. Lesnar this year at 'Mania, then a Goldberg vs. Reigns or Owens match could make sense. It just seems unlikely and is completely unnecessary for Goldberg to be given the Rumble victory. Lesnar makes even less sense given he still has to redeem his loss to Goldberg before going after a world title.
EB: There is always reason to believe one of those two men will win, if only because WWE has protected them more than any other star on the roster. Goldberg has wrestled one match and was put over BROCK FREAKING LESNAR in 85 seconds while Lesnar rarely uses. It would not at all be out of the ordinary for WWE to book one of them to win, much to the dismay of fans yearning for a full-time star to benefit from that significant a victory.
KW: No. They're going to be facing each other at WrestleMania after they eliminate each other from the Rumble. There's no other match that casual WWE fans will want to see them in.
Royal Rumble Match Question #2
Q: While Samoa Joe is rumored to be entering the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant, which current NXT Superstar would you like to see make an appearance in the Rumble match?
AM: I can't help but want to see Tye Dillinger enter as the No. 10 entrant so, so badly. It's just perfect.
RD: Tye Dillinger at No. 10. What a fun moment it would be for the NXT star to stride into the Rumble as fans chant “10!” Plus, he's ready to head to the main roster after a breakout year in 2016.
JM: The easy answer is Tye Dillinger, especially entering at No. 10. But I'd rather see Dillinger debut outside the Rumble match. I feel WWE could give the opportunity to someone else and see what they can do, a la Hideo Itami in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31. With that said, I think No Way Jose would be a great choice to appear. It's not a full-blown promotion but merely a dress rehearsal.
CM: Shinsuke Nakamura is a no-brainer, but I would pop bigger for Tye Dillinger or Bobby Roode. It’s too hard to pick just one.
KB: Not only would Samoa Joe be my No. 1 choice, he is the only wrestler that fits perfectly right now to debut in the Rumble. Joe can use the Rumble as an early introduction to his rampaging style as he destroys everyone. The only other NXT stars ready to make the jump are The Revival who should debut separate of the Rumble.
EB: I think the most obvious would be Tye Dillinger at No. 10, if only because it makes so much damn sense. The fans, some of whom have traveled from all over the country for the event, would surely erupt and Dillinger would have that defining moment a guy of his class and loyalty deserves.
KW: Shinsuke Nakamura, provided that he loses on Saturday night. It's long overdue.
Royal Rumble Match Question #3
Q: Per OddsShark.com (as of Tuesday, Jan. 24), Goldberg, The Undertaker and Randy Orton are the three favorites to win the Royal Rumble.* Who are you taking: The Favorites or The Field?
AM: I have no idea how Randy Orton is in that mix, but I do agree with The Undertaker being one of the top favorites. I would simply replace Goldberg and Orton with Strowman and Jericho to round out the most likely candidates to take home the victory.
Match Prediction: For the second time in his career, The Undertaker wins a San Antonio Royal Rumble
RD: The favorites by a smidge. Undertaker is a safe bet. And with the recent trend of repeat winners, Orton is a strong possibility to emerge as the last man standing.
Match Prediction: Undertaker wins, setting up a WrestleMania showdown with John Cena
JM: I'm going Field, mainly because I believe either Braun Strowman or Samoa Joe will win the Rumble match. If John Cena does defeat AJ Styles, a Cena-Samoa Joe feud would be wonderful. Should Roman Reigns claim the WWE Universal Championship, Strowman vs. Reigns would be a match only Vince McMahon could love—and one he'd book, too.
Match Prediction: Samoa Joe wins the Rumble
CM: The Field. Orton is too busy with The Wyatt Family, Taker doesn’t need the win and Goldberg will probably be facing Lesnar again. I think this year will see someone unexpected get the win.
Match Prediction: I am going to list three possibilities because I couldn’t narrow it down to one. Sami Zayn (longshot), The Miz (my personal favorite) or Braun Strowman (I don’t want him to win but think he might)
KB: I’m taking The Field, because I honestly cannot see any of those three winning. Goldberg and Lesnar are fighting again at WrestleMania. Orton is embroiled in a story with Bray Wyatt. The Undertaker could win, but it would be the continuation of a bad trend of part-timers winning the event they already won once before.
Match Prediction: Finn Balor makes his return and books a date with KO at Mania
EB: The favorites, if only because Randy Orton is curiously hanging around the top of the odds list. While Goldberg and Undertaker have had their stays at the top of the field, Orton has consistently been there, just hanging out, almost daring gamblers to take a shot on The Viper to win it all. Add to it a compelling storyline in which Orton is seemingly tearing The Wyatt Family apart from the inside, not to mention rumors, per WrestleZone.com, that he and Wyatt could wage war for the title, and you have every reason to believe that the third-generation star could be in line for his second Rumble victory.
Match Prediction: Randy Orton
KW: The field. I'm hoping that WWE has it in them to step confidently into the New Era and give a landmark win to someone who could really use it.
Match Prediction: Finn Balor. A PWInsider.com report indicates that he may be cleared to compete this week (h/t WrestleZone). And if he is cleared, he'll be the odds-on favorite to win the whole thing.
*Moderator note: Following the submission deadline, OddsShark released new betting odds. As of Wednesday, January 25, Goldberg, Orton and Braun Strowman were the posted favorites to win the Rumble match. Undertaker slipped into the "field"
