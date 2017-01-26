Kenny Omega Confirms He Will Not Enter WWE Royal Rumble 2017

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Wrestling fans can eliminate one potential surprise entrant for the Royal Rumble match. In an interview Thursday on Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News' Steve Carrier), Kenny Omega confirmed he won't be wrestling at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Omega added that he hasn't signed a new deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling but plans to work out the details with the company in February.

Omega is considered the hottest free agent in wrestling. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world, further bolstering his case in an instant classic against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 on Jan. 4.

Omega's entrance alone—in which he mimicked The Terminator—had fans buzzing:

A move to WWE would be a natural career progression for the 33-year-old. He has arguably accomplished everything he can in Japan, and if WWE is willing to make AJ Styles one of its biggest stars, it's fair to speculate Omega would get the same treatment.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, though, Omega criticized wrestlers who have signed with WWE and grown content with their place in the company:

I'm eating, breathing, and s----ing wrestling right now. When I'm waking up in bed in the morning and my bones and my joints are aching—and I know that I'm not 'old' old, but I know there is a lot of younger talent floating around their roster—I'm wondering, 'Why in the hell are these guys not rising up? Why are they not doing what it takes to be better? Are they so happy to be a cog in the WWE machine that they're just happy to be where they are? Are they just satisfied to see WWE as the name on their paycheck every week? Why can I keep getting better and pushing the envelope to have these 'Matches of the Year,' but no one else can even come close?' AJ Styles has been great, but he's been great forever. Why is there no one else?

While Styles has been a massive success in WWE, two of his former NJPW brethren, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, haven't fared as well. Finn Balor's shoulder injury may have altered WWE's plans for Anderson and Gallows, but their run with the company has been disappointing nonetheless.

It's easy to see why their struggles would give Omega pause about making the jump.

In addition, the 2017 Rumble match is already full of star attractions as well as potential surprise returns. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker are among those taking part, while Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe could be unexpected entrants. Omega would likely get lost in the shuffle if he were one of the 30 competitors.

While Omega shut the door to WWE for the time being, the speculation may heat up again whenever his new deal with NJPW is set to expire.