Shane Thorne Injury: Updates on WWE NXT Star's Knee and Recovery

NXT Superstar Shane Thorne of TM-61 is expected to miss between seven and nine months due to injury, WWE announced Wednesday.

Thorne Reportedly Expected to Undergo Knee Surgery

Thursday, Jan. 26

WWE NXT revealed the timetable for Thorne's return on Twitter Wednesday night.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Normandin of CagesideSeats.com), the Aussie is scheduled to undergo knee surgery.

Thorne tweeted the following photo of himself in a large brace on Tuesday:

NXT ran an injury angle last week that saw The Revival focus on Thorne's knee in a post-match attack.

Thorne and Nick Miller joined WWE as TM-61 in 2016 after a lengthy run as The Mighty Don't Kneel in various promotions, including Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan.

TM-61 reached the finals of the second annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, losing to The Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

Thorne's absence figures to lead to a change of direction for Miller, and it will place more emphasis on The Authors of Pain and NXT tag team champions DIY as the pillars of the division.

