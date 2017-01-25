    Social ReactionDownload App

    Brent Musburger Retiring from Sports Broadcasting: Latest Details and Reaction

    LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Sportscaster Brent Musburger appears before a game between the New Mexico Lobos and the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico won 68-56. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Legendary sports broadcaster Brent Musburger will call his final game next Tuesday before retiring from announcing at the age of 77. 

    According to the Associated Press, Musburger announced Wednesday his last assignment will be a college basketball clash between Kentucky and Georgia at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

    Per ESPN.com, Musburger said the following in a statement regarding his impending retirement: "What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company. A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail."

    ESPN president John Skipper also praised Musburger for his 40-plus years of service: 

    Brent's presence and delivery have come to symbolize big time sports for multiple generations of fans. When he opens with his signature 'You are looking live,' you sit up straight in your chair because you know something important is about to happen. Brent's catalog of big events is unmatched, and he has skillfully guided us through some of the most dramatic and memorable moments in sports with his authentic and distinctive style. He is one of the best story-tellers to ever grace a sports booth. We and the fans will miss him.

    Musburger began his career at CBS before joining ABC and ESPN in 1990, where he primarily covered college football and college basketball.

    The Portland, Oregon, native came under fire recently for wishing Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon well in the NFL after it was revealed Mixon had punched a woman in a restaurant in 2014.

    Musburger and ESPN said that did not factor into the retirement decision, according to the AP. Musburger plans to move to Las Vegas and start a sports handicapping business with his family.

