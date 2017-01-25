Forming a La Liga XI Who Real Madrid Could Target in Summer Transfer Market

1 of 12

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

There will be no January transfers for Real Madrid this year due to a FIFA ban, but in the summer it will be open season once more for a club who will hope to have added at least one more trophy to their collection by then.

Real have vast spending power, are one of the biggest sides on the planet, and they can attract players from all over the world—but sometimes there's no need to cast the net so far.

La Liga is filled with quality—both obvious and understated—and there's plenty of opportunity for Los Blancos to bolster their ranks with players signed from closer to home this summer.

Here, we identify a team full of such players. We are not suggesting Real sign all 11, but there is a case that one or two of them could support the squad going forward next term—or even improve the starting XI.

For obvious reasons, we won't be including any Barcelona players as suggestions.