WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 23

Goldberg returned to Raw to wrap up the show, drawing an enormous pop after his trademark entrance.

Bleeding from the forehead and overwhelmed by the response, he flubbed his lines in embarrassing fashion, then recovered nicely and provided some final hype for Sunday's Royal Rumble match.

Paul Heyman interrupted, teasing fans with the idea that Goldberg could find himself across the ring from someone like The Undertaker or, even, Brock Lesnar.

In an unexpected twist, The Beast Incarnate appeared and stalked toward the squared circle. Before they could clash, Undertaker's music played and The Dead Man appeared in the center of the ring as the lights came back on.

The stunning imagery of the three iconic figures standing across from each other closed out the broadcast.

Grade

A

Analysis

If you did not already know you wanted to see Sunday's Royal Rumble, what better selling point is there than Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Undertaker in the same ring, staring each other down.

None of the three had to say a word to get over the enormity of the moment, the intensity with which they approached the freaking staredown enough to sell the pay-per-view.

Argue, if you will, that all three are part-time competitors but this was an extraordinary moment that makes die hards and casual fans alike want to tune into this year's 30-man match to see if they will actually come to blows inside the AlamoDome.