Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrest Video Released by TMZ

Tim Warner/Getty Images

On Monday, TMZ Sports shared video footage of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' Jan. 3 arrest following an incident at the Millennium Hotel in Cincinnati.

The video showed Jones using obscenities directed toward the arresting officers and wishing death upon one officer (warning: video contains NSFW language):

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr., Kevin Grasha and Jim Owczarski, Jones was released from jail Jan. 4. Authorities charged him with felony harassment with a bodily substance, assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

Jones is alleged to have poked a member of Millennium Hotel security in the eye after security received reports of Jones "beating on different hotel room doors." Upon being arrested, the 33-year-old allegedly physically resisted officers' efforts to put him in a police vehicle.

The Associated Press reported Jones will have a hearing in front of a Hamilton County judge Feb. 10.