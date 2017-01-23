    NFLDownload App

    Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrest Video Released by TMZ

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images
    Joseph Zucker, January 23, 2017

    On Monday, TMZ Sports shared video footage of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones' Jan. 3 arrest following an incident at the Millennium Hotel in Cincinnati.

    The video showed Jones using obscenities directed toward the arresting officers and wishing death upon one officer (warning: video contains NSFW language):

    According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr., Kevin Grasha and Jim Owczarski, Jones was released from jail Jan. 4. Authorities charged him with felony harassment with a bodily substance, assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing police.

    Jones is alleged to have poked a member of Millennium Hotel security in the eye after security received reports of Jones "beating on different hotel room doors." Upon being arrested, the 33-year-old allegedly physically resisted officers' efforts to put him in a police vehicle.

    The Associated Press reported Jones will have a hearing in front of a Hamilton County judge Feb. 10.

