    Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz II: Preview and Prediction for Title Fight

    Briggs SeekinsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

      Steve Luciano/Associated Press

      The year might be less than a month old, but the boxing calendar is already in high gear. This weekend in Las Vegas, we get a rematch of one of 2016's best fights when undefeated WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton reconvenes with Leo Santa Cruz. 

      Frampton edged Santa Cruz by majority decision last year in an all-action bout. Both of these guys are in their prime and among the top 20 or so pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. 

      There is every reason to expect that Chapter II will be as exciting as the first tilt. 

    Tale of the Tape

      Steve Luciano/Associated Press
      Per BoxrecCarl FramptonLeo Santa Cruz
      Record:23-0, 14 KOs32-1-1, 18 KOs
      Height:5'5"5'7.5"
      Reach:62"69"
      Weight:126 lbs126 lbs
      Age:2928
      Stance:OrthodoxOrthodox
      Hometown:Belfast, Northern IrelandRosemead, California
      Rounds:140204

      These two are a year apart and have faced similar levels of opposition. Both men have held championship belts in multiple divisions. 

      The reach advantage is substantial for Santa Cruz. But in their last bout, Frampton was largely able to control the terrain and take that edge away from the taller man. 

       

    Main Storylines

      Steve Luciano/Associated Press

      Frampton was on everybody's short list for 2016 Fighter of the Year. His July victory over Santa Cruz was a big part of the reason.

      Frampton won that fight after having defeated fellow unbeaten boxer Scott Quigg at 122 pounds in February. Frampton won the biggest fight in two different divisions last year, displaying a deep gas tank and commanding ring generalship in both cases.

      Santa Cruz is looking to come back from his first professional loss. He has a physical, fan-pleasing style and could still develop into a major star, especially if he can avenge himself against Frampton.

      These two waged a competitive, exciting fight last year. I thought Frampton won clearly, but a few small adjustments from Santa Cruz could easily lead to a different result this time around.  

    Strengths

      Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

    Weaknesses

      Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

      Santa Cruz allowed Frampton to dictate the pace of their last fight, ceding him terrain and allowing the much shorter fighter to control the range.

      But Santa Cruz has always had a habit of getting drawn into exchanges on the inside, where he gives up his height. He cannot cede that physical advantage against a talent like Frampton. 

      Frampton has extremely short arms for a world-class prizefighter. This created no problems in his last fight with Santa Cruz, but a longer fighter who manages to establish a stiff, accurate jab and maintain clever footwork could give Frampton trouble.

      And Santa Cruz has been able to establish that game plan against very good fighters in the past, such as Abner Mares.  

       

    Carl Frampton Will Win If...

      Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    Leo Santa Cruz Will Win If...

      Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

    Prediction

      Steve Luciano/Associated Press

      Prior to their first fight, I predicted that Santa Cruz would defeated Frampton. But I was far from shocked to be wrong. 

      I expect this rematch to look very much like the original. It will be competitive and hard-fought, and Frampton will once against manage to win a close decision. 

      Like last time, I will not be very surprised to be wrong. Santa Cruz has shown the ability to exploit his reach before against Mares. He lost by narrow margins last time out against Frampton. 

      But I think Frampton will be able to do exactly what he did last time, forcing the longer man to fight at his own preferred range and making the frenetic Santa Cruz fight at his own preferred pace. 

      If I am correct and Frampton does win, there will be a lot of demand in England to see Frampton face IBF belt holder Lee Selby. But I would prefer to see him fight WBC champ Gary Russell Jr. 

