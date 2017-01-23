Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz II: Preview and Prediction for Title Fight

1 of 8

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The year might be less than a month old, but the boxing calendar is already in high gear. This weekend in Las Vegas, we get a rematch of one of 2016's best fights when undefeated WBA featherweight champion Carl Frampton reconvenes with Leo Santa Cruz.

Frampton edged Santa Cruz by majority decision last year in an all-action bout. Both of these guys are in their prime and among the top 20 or so pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

There is every reason to expect that Chapter II will be as exciting as the first tilt.