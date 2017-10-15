Aaron Rodgers Carted to Locker Room with Shoulder Injury vs. Vikings

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted back to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Packers announced Rodgers is questionable to return after suffering a shoulder injury.

Pelissero and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora shared details of how Rodgers got injured:

Rodgers hasn't missed time since 2013—when a fractured collarbone limited him to nine appearances.

Otherwise, he's played through minor ailments as he's operated as the stabilizing force for a Packers team that is perennially in the NFC North title conversation.

Now five appearances into the 2017 campaign, Rodgers has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,367 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

If Rodgers misses action, the Packers will have to pivot to third-year signal-caller Brett Hundley.

That figures to be an issue, though, considering Hundley—who was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft—has attempted 11 passes as a pro and has never seen meaningful game action.

The Packers have the playmakers necessary to make opposing secondaries pay, but it will be on Hundley to make some gutsy throws if he wants to keep the team's title aspirations alive.