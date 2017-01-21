Super Bowl 2017: Matchup Predictions and Odds Ahead of Championship Round

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

It only takes one lopsided mismatch to dictate an entire football game.

The mismatch could be of the one-on-one variety, with a stud wide receiver beating a cornerback every single play. It could be unit vs. unit, with a defensive line overwhelming an offensive line's pass protection. Or it could be coach vs. coach, with one outsmarting the other all game.

Using Pro Football Focus' matchups tool, let's take a look at one potential mismatch for each conference championship bout on Sunday in the midst of providing odds and predictions for both games.

Green Bay at Atlanta

Atlanta is a six-point favorite over Green Bay, and the game has a massive 60-point over-under total. In other words, the implied point total for Atlanta is a whopping 33, or nearly five touchdowns.

Looking at the matchups, it's no surprise why. The Packers have allowed 8.1 yards per pass attempt and 4,308 passing yards overall this year, marks that are worst and second-worst in the NFL this season.

Furthermore, the Packers ranked fifth-worst against No. 1 wide receivers, fourth-worst against No. 2 wide receivers and seventh-worst against all other wide receivers, per Football Outsiders.

The only numbers you need to know about the Falcons offense this Packers defense is facing Sunday are 540, 72.4 and 119.1. Those are the Falcons' points total this year (first in the league), quarterback Matt Ryan's home pass-completion rate and his home passer rating.

Obviously, the Packers pass defense is in big trouble.

Looking at Pro Football Focus for a second, Julio Jones has a monster 93.4 rating. No other outside cornerback for the Packers finished higher than LaDarius Gunter (70.9), and he and the rest of the Pack just got dusted by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who is good but not in Jones' league. Micah Hyde got a 75.9 for Green Bay, but he'll be patrolling the slot.

The Falcons scored 33 points against Green Bay when these two teams played in October, and that was without running back Tevin Coleman, who has scored 12 touchdowns this year (including playoffs). With him back in the mix, Atlanta can push for 40-plus.

Pick: Atlanta 38, Green Bay 30

Pittsburgh at New England

New England is a six-point favorite against Pittsburgh, with the matchup featuring a 50.5-point over/under total.

If the Patriots jump out to an early lead, which is in the range of possible outcomes for Sunday's game, then the Steelers will be forced to go to the air more often than not to attempt a comeback.

That's a problem, as the Steelers' offense is now built around the great running of Le'Veon Bell, who is arguably the best running back in football this year.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't the same on the road, throwing nine touchdowns and nine interceptions this season (including playoffs). Part of the reason for his lack of success is that the Steelers just don't have a reliable and consistent pass-catcher outside of wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Of course, Brown is so good that he's all the Steelers need sometimes, but Pittsburgh is going to need to find a way to get the ball to other players.

The issue: The Patriots have two shutdown cornerbacks right now, Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan. Butler is likely going to stick with Brown, as he's done in his past two games against him. That leaves Ryan in a mismatch with Steelers No. 2 wide receiver Eli Rogers.

Per PFF, Ryan earned an 85 grade this year, while Rogers managed a respectable 73.4. Still, Ryan has been able to shut down DeAndre Hopkins this year, so he shouldn't have too much difficulty with Rogers, who has flashed potential (48 catches, 594 yards, 3 TDs) but is facing an uphill battle on Sunday.

That doesn't bode well for Pittsburgh, especially against Tom Brady, who PFF graded out as football's best player (at any position) this season with a 98.6 grade. He's going to lead the Pats to offensive success as he usually does, and it's unlikely that Pittsburgh will be able to keep up.

Pick: New England 31, Pittsburgh 24

