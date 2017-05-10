Michael Floyd Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Vikings After Brief Patriots Stint

Marc Serota/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Michael Floyd reached an agreement Wednesday on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6 million.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported details of the pact, which will have a $1.5 million base salary.

Floyd will be a part of a Vikings offense that is in transition, with longtime face of the franchise Adrian Peterson heading to the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Floyd will join wide receivers Adam Thielen, rising star Stefon Diggs and former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, who had a quiet rookie season with just one catch.

Floyd entered the offseason facing a lot of questions marks. He endured a whirlwind finish to the 2016 campaign following a December DUI arrest, which led the Arizona Cardinals to place him on waivers, where the New England Patriots picked him up.

The 27-year-old Notre Dame product did his best to acclimate himself quickly into the Tom Brady-led offense. He made four catches over the final two games of the regular season and then took part in a playoff journey that ended with a Super Bowl title.

In addition to the off-field problems and the on-field change of scenery, Floyd was also preparing for his foray into free agency as his rookie contract reached its conclusion.

Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe passed along comments in late December from the Minnesota native, who acknowledged making mistakes and understanding the potential consequences.

"Oh yes, and I think being in the NFL and being in the spotlight, obviously people see you differently than any other people, people out there and you have certain things that you only have a certain amount of chances," he said. "I think that with this, them bringing me in here is a calling that mistakes can't happen when you're in the spotlight and I'm just glad and I'm excited that I'm a Patriot and I'm here."

In February, Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to extreme DUI, though he only spent 24 days incarcerated. He is currently under house arrest and won't be able to leave Arizona until June, per Ben Goessling of ESPN.

On the field, Floyd has put together an up-and-down career since the Cardinals invested the 13th overall pick in him in the 2012 draft. His best season came in 2013 when he caught 65 passes for 1,041 yards and five touchdowns.

In all, he's tallied 246 catches for 3,781 yards and 24 scores in 78 games. He's also played in the postseason each of the last three seasons, two with Arizona and most recently with New England.

Floyd's stay with the Patriots was a short one, but their decision to give him a second chance when it appeared he could fall out of the league while the legal situation played out was an important moment in his career. They decided to fill the void out wide with Brandin Cooks, though.

Ultimately, it's a signing with upside because he's shown he can make an impact while serving as a No. 2 or No. 3 target. But the onus is on Floyd to prove himself.