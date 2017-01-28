WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Power Ranking Most Likely Surprise Entrants

1 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble match is always one of the most exciting events of the year. It creates stars while also beginning the build up of multiple feuds for WrestleMania. Moreover, the Rumble has been well known for surprise appearances over the years from legends making one-off returns to developmental wrestlers coming up to the main roster.

These special appearances can often be the defining factor of the Rumble as with the 2016 Rumble where nothing in the match was more talked up than the officials debuts of both AJ Styles and Sami Zayn who would go on to be major parts of the product for the rest of the year.

This year, rumors have run rampant for a whole variety of wrestlers to make appearances in the Rumble, ranging from the top wrestlers in the world outside of the company to the best young stars still waiting for their main event call-up.

The following is a list of the top rumored surprise entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble ranked based upon how likely it is that they will compete in this year's Rumble with analysis of what an appearance by the wrestler would mean for the Road to WrestleMania.