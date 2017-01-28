WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Power Ranking Most Likely Surprise Entrants
WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Power Ranking Most Likely Surprise Entrants
The Royal Rumble match is always one of the most exciting events of the year. It creates stars while also beginning the build up of multiple feuds for WrestleMania. Moreover, the Rumble has been well known for surprise appearances over the years from legends making one-off returns to developmental wrestlers coming up to the main roster.
These special appearances can often be the defining factor of the Rumble as with the 2016 Rumble where nothing in the match was more talked up than the officials debuts of both AJ Styles and Sami Zayn who would go on to be major parts of the product for the rest of the year.
This year, rumors have run rampant for a whole variety of wrestlers to make appearances in the Rumble, ranging from the top wrestlers in the world outside of the company to the best young stars still waiting for their main event call-up.
The following is a list of the top rumored surprise entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble ranked based upon how likely it is that they will compete in this year's Rumble with analysis of what an appearance by the wrestler would mean for the Road to WrestleMania.
8. Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is on this list only based on the overwhelming amount of speculation surrounding the Heart Break Kid that has flooded the rumor mills over the past few months. At one point, AJ Styles had even kicked around the idea of wrestling HBK at the Royal Rumble.
However, this all is pure speculation at best, and Michaels has seemed content with his retirement. In his time away, he has published an autobiography Wrestling for My Life: The Legend, the Reality, and the Faith of a WWE Superstar, hosted an outdoor television series Shawn Michaels' MacMillan River Adventures and co-starred in a feature length film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.
While a Rumble appearance would only be a one-off appearance which is something Michaels has done before including at WrestleMania 32, a Rumble appearance would require the most of him physically since retiring not to mention that Michaels has refuted the rumors multiple times. He will be in attendance with an appearance on the Kickoff, but that is likely the extent of his Rumble involvement.
If he did though, the crowd in the Alamodome not far from Michaels' home would make major noise for such an appearance. Even if Michaels' tone had changed and he wanted to appear, it might be one too many legends in a match already headlined by Lesnar, Goldberg and Undertaker.
7. Kenny Omega
There may not be a wrestler who is on a hotter streak right now in professional wrestling than Kenny Omega, a current NJPW star whose match with Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 has been heralded as one of the greatest matches ever wrestled. With his comments recently about stepping away from wrestling to reevaluate his career, rumors have begun about Omega signing with WWE.
These rumors were only further aggravated by John Cena who used his Instagram to tease the idea of Omega in WWE. With AJ Styles' debut last year at the Rumble after similar teases from Cena, this led to the rumors only growing in number. Who wouldn't want to see WWE add one of the best wrestlers in the world to their roster just in time for Mania?
However, a Rumble appearance may be impossible given the current contract Omega has with NJPW that does not expire until the last day of January according to Dave Meltzer. Even if he could, it is hard to imagine WWE had worked through contract negotiations of this magnitude so quickly coupled with Omega's recent comments officially denying he would be in the Rumble. Still, there may be some validity to it all given WWE recently edited a video where Seth Rollins talked up Omega, editing his comments out.
Whatever happens with Omega, it probably won't culminate at the Royal Rumble. The mega star outside WWE's system has many options, and he does not need to choose anything too soon. If he does come to WWE though, he would likely be portrayed with as big a spotlight as Styles has been given since debuting.
6. Shaquille O'Neal
The closest to a current match scheduled for WrestleMania 33 is Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal as the contest has been all but confirmed for this year's Mania. Despite this, Shaq has not made an appearance in WWE since last year's Mania where he was a shocking entrant into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. A Rumble appearance by Shaq would help to begin hyping up this battle of giants to come.
WWE will rarely pass up an opportunity for celebrity involvement on their product, but it would actually make little sense logically for Shaq to want to win the Rumble. He and Show are already unofficially set for Mania with a Rumble win ruining their chance to face one another.
A story that would make more sense would be for Shaq to appear and cost Show the Rumble early on which can lead into Show and Shaq making their Mania match official the next night on Raw. Thus WWE could still have the former basketball star appear without putting him in a match he has no reason or right to win.
Hopefully, if Shaq does make an appearance in any way at the Rumble, it will not take away from the other talent. It would be fun to simply have an on-screen confirmation that Show vs. Shaq is on.
5. Triple H
Many may have forgotten at this point that Triple H won the Royal Rumble last year. Given his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32 was mostly a letdown and he disappeared thereafter, the Rumble victory has faded from memory. Since Mania, HHH has mostly played WWE COO, promoting NXT, the Cruiserweight Classic and the United Kingdom Championship Tournament.
His one special appearance that has hardly been explained since was his interference in the Universal Championship fatal four way on Raw where he cost Reigns and Rollins the match to crown Owens Raw's new champion. Rollins has held a grudge against HHH and called him out on occasion since, but HHH has never explained his actions.
If The Game is set to fight Rollins at WrestleMania this year, he must make an appearance soon. It would make perfect sense for Hunter to appear in the Rumble particularly if Rollins gets back into the Rumble match after Triple H's entrance music cost The Architect his spot in the Rumble on Raw this week. This rivalry could however be just as easily sold by Triple H interfering in the match without being an entrant.
Of everyone on this list, Hunter appearing seems the most necessary, but his actual inclusion in the match may be the least likely. There would be little reason for Hunter to include himself in the match if his only goal is to screw Rollins out of a title shot. He could easily just interfere or appear in a backstage brawl with Rollins instead.
4. Tye Dillinger
Tye Dillinger has worked in NXT since 2013, not including his stint in WWE developmental from 2006-2008 that led to a short run in WWE's ECW as Gavin Spears. Few wrestlers have shown more growth over the years than Dillinger who has gotten over massively despite often being portrayed as enhancement talent.
With Dillinger recently ending a feud with Bobby Roode, many have speculated that the Perfect 10 is on his way to the main roster with how little he has left to learn in NXT. It helps that Dillinger debuting at number 10 in the Rumble simply sounds perfect, but that does not mean WWE will feel the same way.
NXT stars have a sketchy track record of success upon debuting in WWE particularly when they have never won NXT gold. Tyler Breeze came onto the main roster with much more success in NXT, and he has fallen into the background since. A Rumble debut is often left to those WWE has big plans for going into Mania. Plus Dillinger has begun a feud with SAnitY that likely will not end at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.
Dillinger could build an audience and be successful in WWE especially if he is given the 10 spot in the Rumble. The spotlight would allow him to launch right into a feud for gold, perhaps for the United States Championship or Intercontinental Championship. This just would require WWE to show interest in a performer who has only recently been given basic feuds.
3. Kurt Angle
It is official. Kurt Angle will return to the WWE though it is only to accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction. At 48 years old, Angle has been on a retirement tour for the past year or so. The Rumble almost always includes a special veteran appearance, and Angle is in the perfect position to make an appearance at the Rumble.
It is hard to say how likely this appearance would be. With Angle still wrestling on the independent scene, he could certainly physically work the Rumble, but WWE would also have to be interested. Several years now, WWE could have brought back Angle for one more match and have not made the effort, instead signing other veterans including The Dudley Boyz and Goldberg.
If a deal can be reached between the two sides, this might be one too many appearances from part-time performers, but Angle might just get a bigger pop than anyone else with how long he has been away coupled with the recent hype for his induction into the Hall of Fame.
While he absolutely would not be victorious, a Rumble appearance could also lead to signing on for one last WrestleMania match as Angle likely still has one big match left in him. Given he has at times been the greatest in-ring performer in all of pro wrestling, that would be a huge coup for a show that already has multiple top stars on the card.
2. Samoa Joe
Few men if any have been more of a force in NXT since the developmental brand's inception than Samoa Joe, who has held the NXT Championship twice and defeated everyone in his path including WWE superstars Zayn, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor. The promise of watching Joe bring that same destructive style to the main roster is enticing.
If there is one NXT star ready to make the jump right now, it is Joe who was already a veteran performer when he debuted in NXT and has done all he can on the brand. At 37 years old, he needs to make the move soon in order to maximize his impact on the main roster.
The most telling sign that Joe's debut is imminent is his lack of representation on the card for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. This will be the very first TakeOver that Joe has missed since debuting, and it is the perfect time to set him up for a huge push toward WrestleMania.
If Joe does make his debut, he would be the perfect foil to a host of legendary monsters, perhaps even building up a future clash with Lesnar, Goldberg or Taker. Other former NXT champions have immediately headed to the main event scene following their debuts, and Joe could fit right in on either Raw or SmackDown against their top stars.
1.Finn Balor
WWE has spent considerable time building up Balor not just as one of the top guys but the top star for Raw. He was the third star drafted for Raw over current Universal champion Kevin Owens and his Rumble challenger Reigns, and it took him less than a month to win Raw's top title. If he was not injured in that match, he might still be champ.
Balor's four-to-six-month injury timetable lines up perfectly with the Rumble which has already made him one of the favorites to win the event according to Odds Shark. Not only would it make sense for Balor to return, it would be in WWE's best interest to get a head start building Balor back up through a strong showing in the Rumble.
This is contingent on Balor being medically cleared, but that seems all but certain without being officially announced. With the way that the Rumble is structured, Balor would not even have to wrestle at too intense a pace, only needing to work about seven minutes at most even if he is victorious.
Balor fighting for the Universal Championship is already a ready-made story given his history with both Owens and Reigns. If he does not win the Rumble, any top Raw star he could be paired up with would make for an enticing contest with even the outside chance of Balor battling Taker in a war between The Deadman and The Demon.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!