Allonzo Trier's Dazzling Return Gives Arizona Huge Boost in Win over Rival UCLA

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

For 19 games spanning more than two months, every Arizona Wildcats basketball game began with wondering whether Allonzo Trier would get to play and ended with curiosity about what the team would be like if and when he returned to action.

Those queries have been replaced by one with much loftier speculation: Now that Trier is back, is Arizona the team to beat in college basketball?

The sophomore guard made his long-awaited season debut on Saturday, coming off the bench to score 12 points with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes in No. 14 Arizona's 96-85 win at third-ranked UCLA. It was his first action since being cleared by the NCAA on Friday following a failed drug test in the offseason.

The 6'5" Trier was 4-of-10 from the field and made only one of four three-pointers, looking rusty on some of his jumpers and not as quick off the dribble as he was last season, when he averaged 14.8 points per game. But he looked much better than someone who's last real competition came in March, when Arizona was bounced by Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

But what Trier did in Saturday's game should end up paling in comparison to his impact on the remainder of the season. A team that, less than a month ago, was down to seven available scholarship players—which forced head coach Sean Miller to rush back junior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright from a high ankle sprain—now becomes one of the deeper teams in the country.

"The fact that he's back I think means the world to our future," Miller said prior to Saturday's game, per Anthony Gimino of AllSportsTucson.com.

It wasn't like Arizona (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12) was struggling without Trier. Its only losses were by four against No. 13 Butler in Las Vegas and by seven to unbeaten Gonzaga in Los Angeles. The Wildcats had won their four true road games by an average of 17.5 points and came into Saturday's clash allowing 61.8 points per game, best in the conference and 13th in the country.

Now, with another versatile player available, the Wildcats deserve to be considered at least a Final Four contender and a certainty to be in the mix for their first national title since 1997.

Trier released a statement on Wednesday, admitting that he had "tested positive for a trace amount of a banned performance-enhancing drug" that was unknowingly given to him by a "well-intentioned but misguided person." The statement said he appealed what would have been a one-season suspension, getting his eligibility restored, but that he wouldn't be able to play until the substance had completely left his body.

That came Friday, when the school was informed by the NCAA that Trier's most recent drug test was negative, clearing him to play. He'd been practicing with the team all season, had made most road trips and was with the team for its Los Angeles swing, allowing him to play right away.

He is sure to return to the starting lineup at some point, possibly as soon as the team's next game on Thursday against Washington State, which means someone has to go to the bench. The most likely option is freshman guard Kobi Simmons, though he had a career game against UCLA with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

That just means Arizona's second unit becomes even more formidable, with Arizona able to mix and match five guards, along with four frontcourt players, three of whom are 6'10" or taller, with each showing his ability on Saturday to hit outside jumpers. That's been a known quantity for 7-foot freshman Lauri Markkanen, who was 3-for-4 from deep against UCLA and is shooting 50 percent (48-of-96), but junior Dusan Ristic and sophomore Chance Comanche—a combined 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting—each hit long twos in addition to scoring inside.

Arizona's offensive rating ranked it 34th in the country entering Saturday, and the Wildcats proceeded to shoot 50 percent overall and 45 percent from three. They also turned it over just seven times, avoiding empty possessions that could be dangerous against UCLA's up-tempo attack. And by holding the Bruins to just eight fast-break points, they forced UCLA to shoot 45.1 percent overall and 32.3 percent from three.

UCLA (19-2, 6-2) came in shooting 53.6 and 44.1 percent, respectively, both tops in the country.

Recent games have shown Arizona's defensive intensity wanes in the second half, possibly because of fatigue. On Thursday, it nearly blew a 23-point lead at USC after holding the Trojans to 19 first-half points, prompting Miller to say "our ability to endure ... all the way to the finish line is nonexistent," per the Daily Wildcat (h/t Ryan Kelapire of Arizona Desert Storm).

That wasn't the case against UCLA, though the Bruins did rally from a 13-point hole to get within 67-65 with 11:28 left. After that, Arizona regrouped and, possibly thanks to Trier giving it another body to work with, never led by fewer than four points in the final nine minutes.

One game doesn't ensure anything—both for Trier and the Wildcats—though their first win in 15 tries at Pauley Pavilion against a Top 10 UCLA team made for a strong foundation. How Arizona continues to assimilate Trier into the rotation and redefine everyone's offensive and defensive roles with the equivalent of adding a 5-star prospect midway through the season will dictate how far it makes the season last.

All statistics courtesy of Sports-Reference.com unless otherwise noted. All recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.

Follow Brian J. Pedersen on Twitter at @realBJP.