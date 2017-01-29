WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Review: Top Highlights and Low Points

1 of 7

Original image: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is always one of the most important pay-per-views of the year as it sets the pace for the Road to WrestleMania going forward.

When things go well, fans eagerly strap themselves in for the ride and look forward to the next few months being quality entertainment.

On the other hand, when things go awry, the fever pitch for this section of the calendar year becomes less about hopeful excitement and more about utter disdain and badmouthing the impending doom of WrestleMania.

This year's event had near limitless potential with a variety of big matches scheduled to change the face of WWE in major ways.

Everyone's favorite babyface to boo, Roman Reigns, had a chance to usurp the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens which would assuredly upset a massive portion of the audience.

John Cena's supporters have waited for a long time to see him win his sixteenth world title and this event appeared to be the time to pull the trigger on that more so than probably ever.

Charlotte Flair's pay-per-view winning streak was on the line against the ever-popular Bayley while the less beloved Neville tried to silence his doubters by taking the Cruiserweight Championship away from Rich Swann.

With all that in mind and now that the results are in, what was the balance between the positives and negatives at this event? Which segments fell under the pros and the cons?