WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of Jan. 19

Credit: WWE.com

With the Jan. 29 Royal Rumble in San Antonio on the horizon, the WWE Superstar power rankings will be an ever-changing organism as WWE presents a handful of wrestlers as legit candidates to win the PPV's namesake match.

Thus far, names like Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman have been made to look strong, while Roman Reigns has received the short end of the stick in recent weeks of feuding with Kevin Owens. Though The Undertaker stands out as a semi-strong favorite, it's anybody's guess who will win the Rumble this year with such a star-studded field.

To be honest, there's a good chance the winner isn't any of the WWE Superstars ranked in this week's top 10.