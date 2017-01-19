Broncos HC Vance Joseph Refutes Sexual Assault Allegations from 2004

New Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph labeled sexual assault allegations levied against him in 2004 as "false" when asked about them by the Denver Post on Wednesday.

According to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Joseph also said the following regarding the allegations:

That was resolved a long time ago. For myself, for my family, for the Denver Broncos, I'm disappointed and embarrassed. I was a young guy and it showed to my immaturity and irresponsibility in my life when I was younger. But I've grown so much and that's why I'm disappointed, because I've grown so much as a person, as a coach, as a father, as a husband. Everyone who knows me knows that I try to live my life the right way, and I regret that my name is even associated with this.

Per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, the Boulder Daily Camera published a 2004 police report linked to the allegations last weekend stemming from Joseph's time as an assistant coach at the University of Colorado.

No charges were ever brought against Joseph, as one of the accusers declined to press charges, and the other turned down interviews with police.

