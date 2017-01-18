OG Anunoby Injury: Updates on Indiana SF's Knee and Return

Indiana forward OG Anunoby suffered a knee injury in the first half of Wednesday's win over Penn State and did not return.

Anunoby Suffers Knee Injury

Wednesday, Jan. 18

"There were a lot of tears [at halftime]," Indiana coach Tom Crean said on radio after the game, per Alex Bozich of Inside the Hall.

Anunoby went down while jostling for a rebound with Penn State guard Nazeer Bostick. He immediately clutched his leg and was taken off the floor. The sophomore finished with six points in 15 minutes.

Given the mood in the locker room and Anunoby's expression on the court, the Hoosiers may be facing another extended period without their best two-way player. Anunoby missed three games at the beginning of December with a sprained ankle.

While Indiana went 3-0 in those contests, that was more a product of schedule luck than anything. The Hoosiers played SIU Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri State and Houston Baptist in those contests, late nonconference tune-ups for the Big Ten schedule.

If Anunoby's injury proves serious, it may wind up forcing him to come back for his junior season. Most came in to the 2016-17 campaign expecting Anunoby to enter the 2017 NBA draft, where he had a shot at being a lottery pick. ESPN.com's Chad Ford currently has him 13th on his big board; he is Ford's top-ranked non-freshman.

A serious knee injury would only serve to throw Anunoby's stock into doubt. He is yet to show a major breakout on the offensive end despite some flashes and could have used the remainder of the season to better round out his game.

Indiana, sitting at a disappointing 13-6, may also be in a bit of trouble if Anunoby misses serious time.

