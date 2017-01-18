Conor McGregor Manchester Interview: Date, Start Time, Live Stream, PPV Info

Conor McGregor will give a one-hour unscripted interview at EventCity in Manchester, England, on Saturday, Jan. 28, that will also be available to viewers on pay-per-view, according to Sheldan Keay of the Manchester Evening News.

Although all 5,000 tickets for the event have been sold, Writemedia will broadcast the discussion between journalist Ariel Helwani and McGregor for £3.99 ($4.91) on www.notoriouslive.tv.

Paradigm Sports UK Representative Rick Grogan spoke about the decision to live-stream the interview:

We knew this exclusive sporting showcase would appeal to the rest of the world, and wanted to offer those all over the globe the chance to see the event live. This rare opportunity had to be captured on film considering Conor's past interview history, and we decided to take it one step further and distribute it globally, meaning fans who are not able to attend the event don't have to miss out.

The evening will also include "live music and a huge night of entertainment" and a nightclub built to host an after-party post-interview, per Keay.

The always entertaining McGregor is the biggest star in the UFC. He holds a 21-3 record and became the UFC lightweight champion after defeating Eddie Alvarez in November. He also held the UFC featherweight belt before vacating it.

One topic of conversation will be the widely discussed and theoretical boxing match between McGregor and undefeated and retired boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. UFC President Dana White said he would pay $25 million to each man before the PPV split if they took the fight.

Mayweather responded (warning: NFSW language) by calling White a "comedian," an insinuation that the figure was way too low to pull Mayweather out of retirement. Mayweather probably will need to work with White if the fight ever happens, however, since McGregor is under exclusive contract with the UFC, as White noted.

Regardless, McGregor will almost certainly have a strong opinion about the whole ordeal in his interview.

