Richard Sherman, Pete Carroll Had Meeting to Discuss 2016-17 Season Regrets

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed Monday that he and Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman had a season-ending meeting to iron out issues that persisted over the course of the campaign.

In an interview with the Brock and Salk show on 710 ESPN (h/t ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia), Carroll discussed the nature of his talk with Sherman:

I had a big meeting with Richard going out, and he has some regrets about this season, didn't go the way we wanted it to go. I just wanted to make sure we left on really good terms. We talk a lot. I talk with him all the time. I just wanted to make sure to touch base one more time because it was a difficult year for him. The media thing was a big deal and all that. He made it through it. It was hard.

The Seahawks had multiple sideline incidents over the course of the season, and Sherman was often at the center of them.

That included an argument with defensive coordinator Kris Richard in Week 6 and a tirade against Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in Week 15 when the Seahawks passed the ball at the Los Angeles Rams' 1-yard line.

Following the latter situation, Sherman admitted his rage partly stemmed from the Seahawks' getting intercepted on a similar play to lose Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots, according to Kapadia: "I'm upset about us throwing from the 1. I'd rather do what most teams would do, making a conscientious decision to run the ball. Yeah, I was letting [Carroll] know. We've already seen how that goes."

Carroll later downplayed the incident and expressed little concern about the blowup.

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach said Monday that "bad expressions" on the sidelines were his biggest regret in a 2016 season that saw Seattle go 10-5-1 and get eliminated in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs by the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite the problems involving Sherman in 2016, Carroll praised him for playing through an MCL injury and continuing to compete: "I admire how hard he worked at this thing and how he tried to handle it. And also when he made his mistakes, he was burdened by that. And he had to work his way through it. He’s a good man. He’s trying to get everything right."

Sherman ended the year with 58 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions en route to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Despite the MCL ailment revealed by Carroll this week, Sherman has yet to miss a game in six NFL seasons.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.