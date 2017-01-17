Giants Spring Training 2017 Preview: Predictions, Players to Watch and More

The Giants have been linked to multiple left fielders this winter, including, per Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan (via Matt Snyder of CBS Sports), the Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, whose power bat seemed like an obvious fit for a team that hit the third-fewest home runs in either league.

After giving four years and $62 million to closer Mark Melancon, however, general manager Bobby Evans indicated his offseason allowance was mostly spent.

"I don't think there's anything more to ask of ownership," Evans said, per John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's more what I can do with what we have."

What the Giants have in left field is the inexperienced-yet-intriguing duo of Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker.

The 26-year-old Williamson posted a .223/.315/.411 slash line in 54 games for the Giants last season but boasts an .855 OPS in five MiLB campaigns. In an admittedly small MLB sample, he owns a 4.4 ultimate zone rating and four defensive runs saved in left, per FanGraphs.

Parker, who turned 28 on January 1, posted a .236/.358/.394 line in 63 games for the Giants in 2016 and has amassed an .823 OPS in six minor league seasons. Again, small sample caveat, but the metrics don't love his play in left field, as his minus-2.7 UZR and minus-1 DRS attest.

Speedy Gorkys Hernandez hit .259 in 54 at-bats with San Francisco and wields a solid glove, but profiles as a backup. Old friend Mike Morse will also be in camp, though the clomping 34-year-old is more an experiment in nostalgia than a legitimate part of the depth chart.

Prediction: Williamson swings from the right side and Parker from the left, so the safe pick is a platoon. But where's the fun in that?

Instead, I'll predict Parker, who hit three home runs in a single game in September 2015, once again rises to the occasion and shows enough in Scottsdale to win the job, with Williamson sticking as a fourth outfielder and getting his share of starts.

Both guys will have until the trade deadline at most to prove their worth before the win-now Giants go shopping.