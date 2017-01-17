Giants Spring Training 2017 Preview: Predictions, Players to Watch and More

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Giants Spring Training 2017 Preview: Predictions, Players to Watch and More
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
Giants right-hander Matt Cain.
1.7K
Reads
4
Comments

For the first time since the waning days of the George W. Bush administration, the San Francisco Giants didn't win the World Series in an even year.

Now, as we prepare to inaugurate President Donald J. Trump, San Francisco will look to usher in an era of odd-year dominance. 

First, they've got spring training issues to sort out, including position battles in left field, at third base and the back end of the rotation, where a former franchise cornerstone is trying to resuscitate his career.

Limber up your commenting muscles and dig in when ready.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow San Francisco Giants from B/R on Facebook

Follow San Francisco Giants from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Giants Newsletter

San Francisco Giants

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.