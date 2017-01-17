Dodgers Spring Training 2017 Preview: Predictions, Players to Watch and More

Dodgers Spring Training 2017 Preview: Predictions, Players to Watch and More
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.
The Los Angeles Dodgers need a second baseman. You know this. They know this. Your great-aunt Meredith who doesn't follow baseball knows this.

Yet as I type these words, Enrique Hernandez and his .190/.283/.324 2016 slash line sit atop L.A.'s second base depth chart. For a team with the game's gaudiest payroll and legitimate World Series aspirations, that's a bad look.

Let's assume the Dodgers brass is working hard to address the club's keystone deficiency and examine some other interesting storylines heading into spring training. (Because it's almost here—hooray!)

Dodgers camp will feature crowded position battles in the outfield and at the back end of the rotation, a hyper-talented Cuban still looking to find his footing and the reigning National League Rookie of the Year ramping up for a potential MVP encore.

Break out your fungo bat and step into the box when ready.

