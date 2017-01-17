Darian Stewart Replaces Eric Berry at Pro Bowl: Latest Comments, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart was selected to replace Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster Tuesday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post.

Stewart will join pass-rusher Von Miller and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. as Broncos set to take part in the Pro Bowl.

Stewart tweeted the following after being named to the Pro Bowl:

Got the nod ready for the experience #probowl #noflyzone — Darian Stewart (@darianstewart26) January 17, 2017

The 28-year-old Stewart enjoyed his best season to date in 2016 with 68 tackles and a career-high three interceptions.

He started 13 games for the Broncos last season en route to winning the Super Bowl after four years with the then-St. Louis Rams and one campaign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Stewart entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2010, but he has established himself as a regular starter in recent years, starting at least 13 games in each of the past three seasons.

Although he is often overlooked in a secondary that includes multitime Pro Bowlers Talib, Harris and T.J. Ward, Stewart was a standout in his own right in 2016.

Denver ranked first in the NFL against the pass during the regular season, and Stewart was rewarded for his contributions with a four-year, $28 million contract extension, per Spotrac.

