Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez is set to host a CNBC reality show, Back in the Game, according to Alex Weprin of Politico.

On the show—which includes former NFL player Michael Strahan as an executive producer—ex-athletes in dire financial straits will be paired with "money-savvy mentors who can help them get back on their feet." These advisors may help the athletes launch a second career or pursue a new business opportunity.

