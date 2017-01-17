Mike Tomlin Comments on Antonio Brown Posting Video on Facebook Live

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown created a controversy last Sunday following the team's 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs to reach the AFC Championship Game by posting a Facebook video featuring head coach Mike Tomlin speaking to the team.

In the video—which has since been removed from Brown's Facebook page—Tomlin used explicit language when discussing the New England Patriots, who the Steelers will play this coming Sunday. BSOTV on YouTube shared the video (warning: NSFW content):

On Tuesday, Tomlin met with the media and addressed the video. He did issue an apology, though not to the Patriots.

"I apologize as a parent for language," Tomlin said, per Chris Bradford of the Beaver County Times.

Per Bradford, Tomlin also noted Brown will face internal punishment from the Steelers and possibly external discipline from the NFL for the video.

Due to the sensitive language in the video, Tomlin said it's one of the reasons "why we go to great lengths to preserve certain moments & interactions between us," per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomlin also discussed what Brown can take away from this incident, which has taken away some focus from the upcoming game against the Patriots.

"(Brown) has to grow from this. He works extremely hard, he's extremely talented and those things get minimized with incidents like this," Tomlin said, per Bouchette.

Tomlin also described Brown's actions as "selfish and inconsiderate" and a violation of NFL policy, per Bouchette.

As for the Patriots' potential response on the field to the video, per Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com, Tomlin noted he isn't worried this is going to motivate them for the AFC title game.

Both teams are playing for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 51. If you need more motivation than that, something is wrong.

Tomlin gave his thoughts on the Patriots organization and the relationship between the two historic franchises heading into the matchup, per Chris Adamski of TribLive.com:

Tomlin's magnum opus of answers:



On NE-"Professional respect. Competitive animosity. They haven't had to go thru us, either...

Stay tuned." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 17, 2017

Brown's decision to post the video has also taken away from his own dazzling performance this postseason, as well as the dominance of running back Le'Veon Bell through two playoff games.

Brown has 11 receptions for 232 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Bell has been unstoppable with 337 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries in the two playoff wins.

The Patriots will be focusing their attention on finding ways to stop that duo Sunday more than what was said in a video, but the Steelers are busy now trying to put out a fire that didn't need to be started in the first place.