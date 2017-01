Just over two weeks before he was set to sign his letter of intent to play football at UConn, linebacker Ryan Dickens had his scholarship offer pulled by the school Sunday.

According to Matthew Stanmyre of NJ.com, Dickens verbally agreed to play for the Huskies seven months ago when Bob Diaco was head coach, but Diaco has since been fired, and new head coach Randy Edsall reneged on the offer.

More to follow.