Yankees Spring Training 2017 Preview: Predictions, Players to Watch and More

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
Pitchers and catchers with a predilection for pre-planning (say that five times fast) have already begun packing their bags for Florida and Arizona. Spring training is almost here, people, and not a moment too soon.

As we prepare for the glory of fresh-cut grass and exhibition baseball, let's zoom a lens on the New York Yankees.

The Yanks, as you're no doubt aware, are in the midst of a youth movement and will balance their budding rebuild with an annual mandate to compete. 

New York's camp will feature a handful of intriguing position battles, a rising star behind the dish looking to avoid a sophomore slump and talented youngsters hoping to break through all over the roster.

Stretch out those hammies, do a little long toss and proceed when ready.

