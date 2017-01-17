Yankees Spring Training 2017 Preview: Predictions, Players to Watch and More

Mark Teixeira's retirement opens a hole at first base. The safe money is on Greg Bird to fill it, but that's no sure bet.

Bird debuted with the Yankees in 2015 and slashed .261/.343/.529 with 11 home runs in 46 games, but missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The 24-year-old saw action in the 2016 Arizona Fall League and gave a positive update on his recovery in a video posted on the Yankees' official Facebook page in November.

"The doctor told me when he did the surgery, 'You're going to be amazed at how good this thing is going to feel when it's all said and done,'" Bird said in the video. "Technically it's not all said and done yet and it's already catching me off guard at times with how unbelievable it is in a lot of ways, so I'm excited."

Bird will need a strong, healthy spring to win the job outright, because he's got competition.

Tyler Austin made his MLB debut last season after raking at Triple-A and left an immediate impression, homering in his first at-bat. He finished with a modest .241/.300/.458 slash line in 31 games but was plain in his desire to win an everyday gig in 2017.

"I'm not going into this settling for a backup role," Austin said recently, per Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media.

Further complicating the picture, on Monday the Yankees signed Korean first baseman/outfielder Ji-Man Choi to a minor league contract with a spring training invite, per Jee-Ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency.

Choi played in 54 games with the Los Angeles Angels last season, hitting .170 with five home runs. He owns an .896 OPS with 40 home runs across six minor league seasons, however, and could muscle into the picture with an impressive exhibition showing, particularly if Bird faces any setbacks and/or Austin struggles.

Prediction: Bird will win the job with Austin making the team as a backup at first base and the corner outfield spots, where he also saw action in 2016.