The Top 25 MMA Prospects for 2017, Part 2

Division: Bantamweight

Promotion: UFC (formerly BAMMA)

Record: 14-1, 1 NC (7 KO, 4 SUB, 3 DEC)

Age: 23

Country: France

Tom Duquesnoy isn't just the top prospect on this list for the second year running; he's one of the most talented newcomers at the top of the sport in the last few years, standing alongside fighters like Thomas Almeida, Aljamain Sterling and Mirsad Bektic in terms of the hype he carries into his UFC debut in April.

The 23-year-old Frenchman can do everything well, and he does it all with flair and killer instinct. He's quick, athletic, physical and fights with a mean edge that belies his baby-faced good looks and easy charisma. He's a true native of MMA, so there are no dividing lines between the various pieces of Duquesnoy's game; he flows like water from one range or phase to the next.

Here's an example of one of his favorite sequences: a long straight left as he moves forward into the clinch, duck under the counter to grab underhooks, transition from there to a collar-tie, a hard knee, then an elbow as he breaks the clinch and finally a hard low kick as he steps back to long range. All of that goes down in the space of just a few seconds.

What sets Duquesnoy apart from most fighters who excel in transitions is his comfort in any one of those ranges or phases for an extended period. He doesn't have to fake level changes or clinch entries to strike effectively or freeze an opponent with strikes in order to hit takedowns. He can scramble on the mat like few others, but he can also grapple in long sequences if he wants.

In sum, Duquesnoy is effective everywhere, and like a young Jose Aldo, he's constantly looking for a violent finish. If that weren't enough, Duquesnoy is smart, makes good decisions in the cage and is well coached by the team at Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Duquesnoy will debut in the UFC soon, and don't be surprised if he follows the Conor McGregor track to rapid stardom. He has the talent, the looks, the charisma and the skills for that to happen quickly.