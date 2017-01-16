Matt Coleman to Texas: Longhorns Land 4-Star PG Prospect

Matt Coleman, a 4-star point guard from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, committed to Texas Monday, according to Evan Daniels of Scout.

Coleman is ranked No. 34 overall in the class of 2017 and No. 9 among point guards, according to Scout.

The ranking site offered the following scouting report on Coleman:

Armed with quickness, speed, outstanding passing skills and top-notch ball-handling, Coleman is a true point guard who can create for himself or teammates. He has made significant progress over the past year as a transition scorer, and he already shows a penchant for running a team. He's a big-time talent and among the best guards in his class.

His coach at Oak Hill Academy, Steve Smith, further elaborated on Coleman's skill set, per Daniels:

Matt is the consummate point guard. He's a pass first guard who always is looking to make plays for his teammates. He knows when a teammate needs a touch and he has a knack for involving everyone in the offense and making each player better that he plays with. I like that he also has the ability to shoot the three and that he has a great one and two dribble pull up game.

For Texas, Coleman's signing moves the team up to No. 7 in the class of 2017 rankings, according to Daniels. He'll join 4-star shooting guard Jase Febres (No. 46 overall), 4-star center Jericho Sims (No. 47) and 4-star power forward Royce Hamm (No. 88) in what is shaping up to be an excellent class for the Longhorns and one that should make them competitive in the Big 12 next season.

Fran Fraschilla of ESPN certainly thinks so:

.@Big12Conference hoops could be best ever next year. And Longhorns will be in mix at top as Top 25 PG Matt Coleman has just committed. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 16, 2017

And Texas has a gaping hole at point guard, which means Coleman should immediately make an impact for the team.

"It's the perfect fit," Coleman told Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com. "I'm a point guard who makes plays."

He added: "Shaka [Smart] has been recruiting me since the eighth grade when he was at VCU. When he got the job at Texas, he called me right away and offered me a scholarship."

Smart's persistence paid off. And now the head coach, in just his second season at Texas, has secured a dynamic recruiting class.

