Super Bowl 51 Ticket Prices Drop After Cowboys Loss to Packers

The Dallas Cowboys' last-second defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday resulted in a major loss for the secondary ticket market, as ticket prices plummeted after the game.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the cheapest ticket price for Super Bowl 51 was $4,195 before Sunday's game. After a Mason Crosby field goal gave the Packers a 34-31 win, that price dropped to $3,349—a loss of about 20 percent.

"The threat of the Cowboys playing in a Super Bowl within a four-hour drive of their home stadium was propping up get-in ticket prices to unprecedented levels," said Patrick Ryan, co-founder of ticket distribution company Eventellect.

The Cowboys won the NFC East for the second time in three seasons but were hosting a divisional-round game for the first time since 2007. Led by star rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the level of excitement in Dallas had reached borderline unprecedented highs coming into the weekend.

The young Cowboys performed well on the big stage, coming back from a 21-3 deficit to tie the game twice late in the fourth quarter. Prescott threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns, and Elliott rushed for 125 on 22 carries.

But each time the Cowboys scored late, Aaron Rodgers had an answer. The Packers quarterback led a pair of drives that resulted in Crosby field goals, including a 36-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook on the game's penultimate play that will be played on highlight reels for years to come.

"It's incredible watching him," Prescott said of Rodgers, per Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com. "I hate it in this circumstance, but he is an incredible quarterback."

The secondary market should, in all likelihood, bounce back in the coming weeks. The AFC will either be represented by the New England Patriots or Pittsburgh Steelers, two teams with deep fanbases that should travel well to the Super Bowl. The Packers also have a large fanbase. Perhaps the only thing holding the market back is the fact New England, Pittsburgh and Green Bay have had recent success while the Cowboys are more than two decades removed from their last Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons, who will host the Packers next Sunday, are the only team remaining without a strong reputation from a traveling standpoint. CBS Sports ranked Atlanta 27th among all NFL fanbases. The three other remaining teams are ranked inside the website's top four.

