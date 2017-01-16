Travis Kelce Comments on Eric Fisher's Holding Penalty After Steelers vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to tie Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a two-point conversion in the closing minutes before it was called back for a holding penalty on Eric Fisher.

Kansas City failed on the second attempt, and tight end Travis Kelce did not hold back when asked about the penalty following the 18-16 loss:

Spencer Ware scored to pull the Chiefs within two, and quarterback Alex Smith hit Demetrius Harris in the end zone to temporarily tie the game. Alas, Fisher held James Harrison to help set up the completion, despite Kelce's protestations.

While the hold stands out given its proximity to the end of the game, the Chiefs could have still won after the penalty. Justin Gilbert misplayed the ensuing kickoff and left his Steelers at their own 5-yard line. A stop would have put Kansas City in ideal scoring position at the end, but Ben Roethlisberger found Antonio Brown for a critical third-down conversion to essentially clinch the win.

The Chiefs allowed 108 receiving yards to Brown and 170 rushing yards to Le'Veon Bell and ultimately couldn't match Chris Boswell's six field goals.

Still, the hold was what Kelce remembered, and he wasn't alone. Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star deemed it "The Eric Fisher Hold Game," and Smith said, "I've seen a lot worse not get called," per Mellinger.

Fisher weighed in as well, per Mellinger: "Game on the line, and for me to let the team down, it's going to be a hard one to let go."

Mellinger said Kelce will be fined for his comments and also pointed out that it was a hold because Fisher "hooked his left arm around Harrison's shoulder pads, his fist rising up to the facemask."

Still, Kelce had his teammate's back in comments that likely won't go unnoticed in the Chiefs' locker room. He is one of Kansas City's offensive leaders and is fresh off a career-year with 1,125 receiving yards and four touchdown catches. He was solid again in Sunday's game with 77 receiving yards.

The 27-year-old Kelce will be a major part of the team moving forward, and many will see his willingness to fork over some cash in support of his teammate instead of throwing Fisher under the bus as leadership.

Kansas City won arguably the toughest division in football this season with a 12-4 record and nearly clinched a spot in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. While the loss—and the holding call in particular—will linger during the offseason, it can at least take solace knowing it isn't far away from the AFC's elite heading into the 2017 campaign.