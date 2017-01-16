WWE Royal Rumble: 20 Most Memorable Moments in Event's History

Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated, exciting and unforgettable events of the WWE calendar, and as such, it has spawned several unforgettable moments throughout its long and illustrious history.

From championship victories to unexpected returns, the show has been home to unlimited occurrences that have reinvigorated fanbases and left audiences invested in the Road to WrestleMania.

The 2017 spectacular is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most star-studded ever, with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Undertaker already announced for the 30-man namesake match and John Cena vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the top of the card.

With the promise of more unforgettable matches, stars and performances to come, journey back through the annals of WWE history and relive these 20 moments that have helped to define the Royal Rumble event.