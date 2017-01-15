Packers vs. Cowboys: Full Report Card Grades for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday with a walk-off win over the Dallas Cowboys on a 51-yard Mason Crosby field goal. They are the first road team to win in the 2016 postseason.

Though Green Bay led by 15 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys clawed their way back into it, scoring 15 unanswered points. But a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals from Crosby helped the Pack get back on top and come away with the win.

The Packers didn't make it through the win without adding to the injury list, however, and that could be a real issue as they prepare to take on Matt Ryan and the high-powered Atlanta Falcons offense. Let's take a look at how each position unit fared and who left the game with injuries in Sunday's statement win in Arlington, Texas.