UFC Fight Night 103: Live Results, Play-by-Play and Fight Card Highlights

UFC Fight Night 103 is underway.

The card features a bout between Yair Rodriquez and BJ Penn. Rodriguez enters the contest 5-0 as a UFC competitor and is looking to add a prestigious name to his hit list in Penn. For his part, Penn has had difficulty finding the win column of late, earning just a single W over his last seven outings.

Fan-favorite Joe Lauzon will battle up-and-comer Marcin Held in the evening's co-main event. Both fighters are looking to rebound from decision losses suffered in 2016.

The full Fight Night 103 card is as follows:

Main Card on Fox Sports 1 (10 p.m. ET)

Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

Prelims on Fox Sports 1 (8 p.m. ET)

Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes

Oleksiy Oleinik vs. Viktor Pesta

Tony Martin def. Alex White, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims on UFC Fight Pass (6:15 p.m. ET)

Nina Ansaroff def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, submission (Round 3, 3:39)

Walt Harris def. Chase Sherman, knockout (Round 2, 2:41)

Joachim Christensen def. Bojan Mihajlović, TKO (Round 3, 2:05)

Cyril Asker def. Dmitri Smoliakov, TKO (Round 1, 2:41)

