Sonny Dykes to TCU: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Sonny Dykes is returning to his Texas roots. The former Cal coach is joining Gary Patterson's staff at TCU in an undetermined role.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com and Jeremy Clark of HornedFrogBlitz.com reported the news.

Dykes, 47, spent the last four seasons at Cal. He was fired Jan. 8, more than a month after finishing off a 5-7 season. The Golden Bears were 19-30 under Dykes, including a 10-26 mark in the Pac-12.

He said in a statement he was "surprised and disappointed" by the decision, per USA Today. He previously spent three years as the head coach at Louisiana Tech after more than a decade as an offensive assistant. Before landing head coaching gigs, Dykes was an offensive coordinator at Arizona and Texas Tech.

Dykes is a native of Big Spring, Texas, so this move represents something of a homecoming. He began his coaching career in Texas at the high school level and also worked at Navarro Junior College as an assistant. He also interviewed for the head coaching position at Baylor, which ultimately went to Matt Rhule.

TCU is coming off a disappointing 6-7 season that saw the Horned Frogs struggle with inconsistency on the offensive side. Quarterback Kenny Hill posted a 17-to-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and the Frogs scored just six points in two of their final three games.

“I think once you look back and kind of reflect and absorb and digest what happened last season, I think it will motivate you, if you want to play this game of football,” co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham told reporters. “I know for us as coaches it does. It rejuvenates your mindset toward improving and just getting better in every aspect. It regenerates that.”

The Horned Frogs are a year removed from an 11-2 season, which concluded with an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon. Their offense saw a number of losses from that team, including quarterback Trevone Boykin. The 2016 season could be seen as a bit of a transition year, and the Frogs could be in store for a bounce back.

It's unclear what role Dykes will have, but odds are he'll help out the offensive staff. His positional focus in the past has been on quarterbacks and receivers, so Hill might wind up seeing the biggest benefit from Dykes' addition.

