Missouri State Bears freshman running back Richard Nelson was shot and killed Saturday, according to Marvin Clemons of KSNV in Las Vegas.

"I feel awful for our guys, because he’s a friend," said Missouri State athletic director Kyle Moats, per Jim Connell of the Springfield News-Leader. "It's tough. There's not a play chart for this one. You have to do the best you can, and we're going to do everything we can to support our guys. Everyone will react differently."

More to follow.