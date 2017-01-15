WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dies at Age 73

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Dies at Age 73
Jeff Daly/Associated Press
25.4K
Reads
40
Comments

WWE legend Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died Sunday.

Snuka's daughter, Sarona, who wrestles in WWE as Tamina, shared a photo on Instagram announcing his death:

TMZ Sports reported in December a doctor had diagnosed Snuka with terminal stomach cancer.

The Rock and former WWE announcer Jim Ross reacted to Snuka's death on social media:

Snuka died shortly after a judge in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, ruled him unfit to stand trial, citing health reasons, in connection with the 1983 death of Nancy Argentino. According to CNN.com's Kevin Conlon, Snuka had been charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter after the Lehigh County district attorney's office re-examined his case.

In July, Snuka joined a lawsuit against WWE alleging the company provided inadequate medical care and failed to properly inform wrestlers of the long-term effects of neurological injuries.

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

WWE

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.