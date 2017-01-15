Antonio Brown Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Antonio Brown are expected to negotiate a contract extension during the 2017 offseason, which would keep him from unrestricted free agency.

Brown Expected to Receive Extension

Sunday, Jan. 15

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brown's restructuring of his contract came with an "understanding" he and the Steelers would work out a new deal this offseason. Brown received a $4 million advance on his 2017 salary this past offseason but did not sign an extension—working with the team's long-running policy of not signing extensions before contract years.

The 28-year-old recorded 106 receptions for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016. It's his fourth straight season with 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards, and he's had double-digit touchdowns each of the last three years.

Viewed as perhaps the most complete receiver in football, Brown ranked third in Pro Football Focus' grading metrics this season. Football Outsiders' DYAR metric had him seventh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com about Brown's growing legacy:

How many balls can you catch—110, 125? At the end of the day, he's dynamic. He steps into the stadium and he's a guy you better be prepared to reckon with. What he's chasing is a little bit of football immortality. His legacy and those things are always evolving in championships and championship play.

Brown has made five Pro Bowls, including each of the last four, and is a four-time All-Pro. He made the All-Pro first team for the third straight year in 2016.

Rapoport did not say whether the Steelers and Brown have discussed contract figures. However, it would not be a surprise to see Brown rank at or near the top of all wide receivers. A.J. Green has the highest per-year contract for a receiver at $15 million, and five wideouts make at least $14 million per season, per Over The Cap.

Barring some hometown discount, Brown's starting point is likely in that $14-15 million range. Given the fact this could be his last chance to cash in as he approaches his 30s, don't be surprised if Brown sets a new benchmark for guaranteed money among receivers.

