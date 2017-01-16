David Johnson Sets Trio of Single-Season Franchise Records

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson set the franchise's single-season records for yards from scrimmage (2,118), rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (20) in 2016, per NFL Communications.

Johnson was cut short after he suffered an MCL sprain in Week 17's dominating victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Fortunately, the star second-year back will avoid surgery for the issue, per the Cardinals' official Twitter account. This should allow him to be available for the start of the 2017 season.

Johnson's 1,239 rushing yards landed him just seventh on the rushing leaders list this season, but his 879 receiving yards and 80 receptions were both tops in the league among running backs. He held a firm 124 yards-from-scrimmage advantage over Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott (1,994) on the campaign.

The Cardinals didn't take advantage of Johnson's production in 2016 and finished the season with a 7-8-1 record. While that's just a half-game under the .500 mark, it's a disappointing end following a 2015 season in which the team made it to the NFC Championship Game.

Given the team's veterans at other key skill positions, such as quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Johnson may be leaned on more heavily in the future. He proved in 2016 that he's capable of serving as the team's workhorse back and enters 2017 in good position for another monster output.