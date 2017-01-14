Carmelo Anthony Reportedly 'Went on Tirade' After Knicks' Loss vs. 76ers

Carmelo Anthony vented publicly after the Philadelphia 76ers stunned his New York Knicks 98-97 on Jan. 11, but a report from the New York Daily News' Frank Isola indicated Anthony also had harsh words for his team behind closed doors.

Citing a source close to Anthony, Isola noted the 32-year-old "went on a tirade after the shocking loss, admonishing his teammates for blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2:30 to the inexperienced 76ers."

Furthermore, Isola reported Anthony "was also upset that he was frozen out on the Knicks' final possession, a sequence that ended with Kristaps Porzingis shooting an air ball from the corner, which led to Philadelphia's fast break."

That final transition resulted in Philadelphia point guard TJ McConnell finding the ball on the baseline. He proceeded to convert a turnaround jumper over Anthony at the buzzer:

During his postgame meeting with reporters, Anthony called the loss "very, very disappointing," and he didn't stop there, according to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk.

"We should tell ourselves that it's unacceptable," Anthony said, per Youngmisuk. "We were winning this game coming down the stretch. We were winning with 20-something seconds left. We came up short. So it should be unacceptable to all of us."

The Knicks rebounded from Wednesday's loss with a 104-89 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, and it doesn't appear he has any desire to waive his no-trade clause to pursue another opportunity elsewhere. He tweeted this on Saturday:

I'm Thankful for ALL of it. The Highs. The Lows. The Blessings. The Lessons. The Setbacks. The Comebacks. The Love. THE HATE. Everything. pic.twitter.com/ST7Nbu2E5I — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) January 14, 2017

Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler recently cited a source who said Anthony is "unwilling to green-light a trade out of New York, even with how bad it's turned," and Isola confirmed as much Saturday when the source close to Anthony told him the nine-time All-Star has "never considered" a trade.

The Knicks are in for an uphill battle when it comes to contending for a playoff spot in the crowded Eastern Conference, but they can take a step toward erasing recent woes if they can rattle off a few wins during an upcoming stretch that includes games against the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.