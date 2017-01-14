Dakar Rally 2017: Winners, Final Results and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Sam Sunderland became Britain's first Dakar Rally winner on Saturday, as his lead of over 30 minutes in the bike category never came under threat during the final stage.

Sebastien Loeb was unable to bridge the gap to team-mate Stephane Peterhansel in the car category, giving the latter the overall win in the 2017 edition of the race.

Here's a look at the final standings in the cars, bikes, trucks and quads races:

🏆 TRUCKS - FINAL RANKING 🏆

1- E. Nikolaev 🇷🇺

2- D. Sotnikov 🇷🇺 (+18'58")

3- G. De Rooy 🇳🇱 (+41'19")



Beast. #Dakar2017 — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 14, 2017

Sunderland took it easy during the final stage toward the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, knowing only a major mechanical failure could keep him from the win. The final stage had joint winners, as Gerrard Farres and Adrien van Beveren finished in the same time.

The KTM leader crossed the finish line with a time nearly two minutes slower than the two, but his lead in the overall standings remained over half an hour.

As shared by Dakar's official Twitter account, he was over the moon with his win:

Peugeot continued their dominance on four wheels, as Loeb and Peterhansel once again battled it out for the stage win, with the former beating his rival and team-mate by 19 seconds.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Peterhansel's overall win was never in doubt, however, handing the veteran a record 13th title. The 51-year-old started his career with six titles in the bike category―including three straight between 1991 and 1993―and he has now won four of the last six editions on four wheels as well.

Rally legend and former Dakar winner Carlos Sainz congratulated the Frenchman:

Congratulations to @s_peterhansel for well deserve victory in @dakar and also @peugeotsport !! Fantastic well done everybody!!! Enjoy. — Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) January 14, 2017

Loeb took out second place, finishing a little over five minutes behind Peterhansel, and Peugeot swept the podium with Cyril Despres. Toyota's Nani Roma was the first non-Peugeot driver, trailing Peterhansel by over 76 minutes.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The quads division was the least exciting of this year's Dakar, as Sergey Karyakin dominated from start to finish. Like Sunderland, the Yamaha man took his time completing the course on Saturday, but he still finished well over an hour ahead of the pack in the overall standings.

Saturday's stage win went to Ignacio Casale, another Yamaha rider.

Eduard Nikolaev won his third Dakar title in the trucks division, winning the final stage in Buenos Aires for good measure.